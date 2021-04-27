“Every little 1 percent matters to me,” Meinerz said. “In college, what I get all the time is, ‘How much do you drink?’ Or, ‘Do you go out on the weekends?’ No. I’m a very boring, not-a-typical-college student. I just don’t do that, because I understand how each of those little percentages matter over a long period of time. So a lot of the people that want to be in my position aren’t willing to sacrifice those moments. Maybe they do work hard in the weight room. But they’re not eating right, they’re not sleeping, and they’re drinking on the weekends. And that’s where I can just soar right past everybody.”