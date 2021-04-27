Wall has suited up for 40 games in his first season in Houston, as a number of injury-related absences and precautionary measures — such as resting on the second night of back-to-backs — kept that number down. Over a career-low 32.2 minutes per game, he averaged a career-low 6.9 assists, but his 20.6 points per game was the third best of his career.

Story continues below advertisement

Overall, Wall and the Rockets had reason to be encouraged by what they saw, given that he sat out all of 2019 and 2020 after rupturing an Achilles’ tendon while recovering from heel surgery. Those setbacks, following knee surgery in 2018, ended a tenure in Washington that began when the Wizards made him the No. 1 pick in the 2010 draft.

Uncertainty over his future as he entered his 30s, a steady transfer of the team’s focus to Bradley Beal and an onerous “supermax” contract extension contributed to the Wizards’ decision to move Wall in December. With their options limited, they found a trade partner in the Rockets, whose own aging, expensive point guard, Russell Westbrook, wanted out. To seal the deal, Washington packaged a protected first-round pick with Wall, but they have gotten a typically productive season from Westbrook and are making a late charge for a postseason spot.

Advertisement

“He was a fantastic player here, and I was really looking forward to having him here,” Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard said of Wall on an episode of “The Ryen Russillo Podcast” that was released on Monday, “but every GM’s got a list of players that if they’re ever available, you go get ’em, and Russell was always one of those players for our franchise.”

Story continues below advertisement

Wall’s numbers this season have been more modest than those of Westbrook, who is on pace for his fourth season-long triple-double. Meanwhile, the Rockets have plummeted to 4-36 over their past 40 games. However, Wall has earned praise for his leadership in Houston, which traded away James Harden in January. In December, Rockets Coach Stephen Silas described Wall as a “joy to coach.”

After putting up 27 points and 13 assists Friday in what appears to have been his final game of the season, Wall said: “I just go out there and compete, no matter what our record says. We have some young guys on this team. You never want to have any quit in you. You want to compete until the end, no matter what’s out there. You got out and compete for something.”

Advertisement

“I still think I’m an all-star in this league,” Wall added at the time. “I still think I’m a big-time player in this league.”

Story continues below advertisement

For the Rockets, the silver lining in Wall’s presumed absence for the rest of the season is that it will provide more opportunities for young players such as Kevin Porter Jr., Jae’Sean Tate and Armoni Brooks. In full-blown rebuilding mode, Houston followed the momentous departure of Harden by dealing away Victor Oladipo and P.J. Tucker at March’s NBA trade deadline.