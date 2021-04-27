“When you’re picking a guy in the top five, top 10, you do expect that immediate impact,” General Manager Martin Mayhew said. “At 19, pretty much everybody that you’re looking at in that spot, there’s going to be something that they have to work on that’s pretty significant.”

Such is the compromise after winning the NFC East title and securing a playoff berth in Year 1 under Coach Ron Rivera. Now, after filling some roster holes in free agency, Washington’s remade front office faces another round of difficult decisions in the upcoming draft.

We asked a handful of NFL experts to weigh in on Washington’s best options with the 19th pick. Here’s what they had to say, starting with the quarterback position.

The biggest question, still, is what to do at QB.

Washington could stand pat at 19, move up to grab a player or trade back for more picks. Mayhew said Washington is open to trading, up or down, but only if the return on investment is worth it.

If Washington stays at No. 19, the top five quarterbacks — Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Mac Jones, Trey Lance and Justin Fields — almost surely will be gone. Trading into the top 10 is a possibility, but it probably would cost multiple picks, perhaps including a future first-rounder.

“I don’t know if they’re that close to making that type of move,” NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said during a recent conference call with reporters. “Obviously the quarterback — Trey Lance would be the one. If he started to drift I would say: ‘Okay, I get it. Be bold and go do it.’ Outside of that, I would say probably stay back there.”

Ryan Fitzpatrick buys Washington some time to figure out its plan at quarterback, but not a lot. He’s 38 and signed a one-year contract. If Washington doesn’t trade up for one of the top prospects, its remaining options are to find a developmental quarterback on Day 2 or keep the position group as is, with Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen as backups.

The chances of finding a future starter late in the first round or in subsequent rounds are typically quite slim.

“There’s a reason Patrick Mahomes gets [$45 million] a year or Dak Prescott gets $40 million,” Dan Orlovsky, an ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback, told reporters during a pre-draft conference call. “Those guys have every box checked, while a … quarterback that’s drafted in Round 3, 4, 5, 6 have some of the boxes checked.”

The next tier of options includes Stanford’s Davis Mills, Florida’s Kyle Trask and Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond. But opinions vary on who has the most potential or the fewest concerns. Mills started only 11 games at Stanford and has dealt with multiple knee injuries, but Orlovsky and fellow ESPN analyst Matt Bowen, a former Washington defensive back, are high on him because of his physical attributes.

“Davis Mills is a guy that, one, has a beautiful deep ball,” Orlovsky said. “Two, [he has] a compact release; three, is more athletic than we get to see because of the Stanford offense; [four], is coached very well in that Stanford program; five, I love that trajectory and touch that he places on the football.”

Mond started 44 games in four years at A&M, the last three of which were in Jimbo Fisher’s prostyle scheme. Each year, his completion percentage increased, and he was named MVP of the Senior Bowl. But his lean frame (6-foot-3, 211 pounds) and inconsistent play are concerning.

“The system that he played in at Texas A&M is complex, and he had a lot of ownership in terms of what he had to do at the line of scrimmage in pass protections and all of those things,” NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks said. “Because he handled that, it gives you hope that maybe he can handle that kind of responsibility at the next level. Combined with the athletic talent and throwing prowess, he has a chance to be a starting quarterback.”

Orlovsky described Trask as “good at a lot of things” but not “great at anything.”

Top non-QB targets include linebacker, offensive tackle

Washington’s biggest needs appear to be linebacker and offensive line, specifically at tackle, and both position groups are deep in this draft.

Penn State’s Micah Parsons is widely regarded as the top inside linebacker and is expected to be gone by the time Washington selects. But Tulsa’s Zaven Collins and Notre Dame’s Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah could be available at No. 19, and Bowen thinks either could be a good fit for Washington. Collins, who measured 6-5 and 260 pounds at his pro day, was a three-year starter and won the Bednarik Award as the nation’s top defensive player last year.

“One of the best games I watched with Collins was against Oklahoma State. Just his ability to pursue the football,” Bowen said. “They used him as pressure — interior and edge pressure — to get him matched up versus running backs in protection. I think he’s a really high-ceiling prospect, and that’s what you want if you’re drafting in the first round.”

Owusu-Koramoah is smaller (6-2, 221) but has coverage skills and a closing speed that could allow him to be more of a hybrid defender.

“I use the term ‘monster back’ because you can play as an outside linebacker, but in your subpackages — your nickel and your dime — he can become almost a hybrid safety where you can drop him in space over the slot, you can match the inside verticals,” Bowen said. “… He’s disruptive, and he can be schemed on pressures. I think you can utilize him in a lot of different ways.”

Jamin Davis of Kentucky is another linebacker who could be used in multiple ways. He started only one season for the Wildcats, but his rare physical traits (6-4, 234 pounds, 4.37-second 40-yard dash at his pro day) and instincts helped him move up in many draft rankings.

After trading Trent Williams during last year’s draft, Washington hasn’t settled on its left tackle of the future. Cornelius Lucas closed last season as its starter, but he hasn’t been guaranteed the job going forward.

If NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger were picking for Washington, he would take Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech’s left tackle for the past three years.

“I like Christian Darrisaw a lot,” he said. “I think he’s got the size. I think he can play left tackle if that’s what they’re looking for. He improved every year at Virginia Tech.”

Darrisaw (6-5, 322) was born in Petersburg, Va., and attended Riverdale Baptist School in Upper Marlboro, Md., before committing to Virginia Tech — the only Football Bowl Subdivision school to offer him a scholarship. He is viewed by many analysts as the third-best tackle, behind Northwestern’s Rashawn Slater and Oregon’s Penei Sewell. Darrisaw said he had multiple meetings with Washington, including an in-person conversation with Mayhew at Virginia Tech’s pro day in March.

Alijah Vera-Tucker of Southern California is Bowen’s top choice on the offensive line for Washington. Many analysts view Vera-Tucker as a guard in the pros, but Bowen thinks he could play tackle as well.

Washington could add another offensive playmaker

Washington found a dynamic tandem in running backs Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic, but Baldinger doesn’t discount the possibility of Washington drafting another back at some point. His thinking: Washington could use another playmaker, regardless of position.

“Could you go to a big wide receiver and just add somebody with real size?” Baldinger said. “Cam Sims kind of played that role last year, but could you get that dynamic wide receiver in this draft? I think that would make sense. Just a playmaker at whatever position right now.”

Bowen agrees, and though it’s possible one of the top four pass-catchers — tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith — slips in the draft, all could be gone by the time Washington is on the clock. But like last year, the receiving class is deep. Second-tier prospects such as Kadarius Toney of Florida and Elijah Moore of Mississippi, whom Bowen likes because of the many ways they can be used, are intriguing.

“Toney, for example, can run routes from the slot; he can stretch you vertically from the slot; he’s electric after the catch; you can scheme him on jet sweeps, reverses and backfield touches and get him the ball on wide receiver screens,” he said.

Bowen also said he likes the “scheme versatility” of a pair of bigger receivers, Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman and LSU’s Terrace Marshall Jr., who can play outside or in the slot and “give you matchup ability at multiple positions.” Washington could covet that versatility alongside Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel, who signed in free agency.

“If you look at Scott Turner’s offense with those quick in-breakers, those skinny posts, the deep dig routes … [Bateman’s] a guy who can catch the ball and produce after the catch for you,” Bowen said. “And that would really give you three wide receivers who can create plays for your offense and for your quarterback.”

Don’t rule out another addition to the defensive backfield

The secondary isn’t Washington’s most pressing need, especially after signing cornerbacks William Jackson III and Darryl Roberts. But its only true free safety is Troy Apke, who was twice demoted last season, and a defense that ranked second overall also gave up nine plays of 50-plus yards, the second most in the league.

“I need that angel over the top of the defense,” Bowen said. “I need that guy in the post that can save me when I need him to save me.”

Washington could sign another safety before training camp, but the draft shouldn’t be overlooked as an opportunity to upgrade the position — including in the first round.