“A lot of positives, a lot of pleasing aspects about tonight,” Burke said. “Just no goals, which is a shame.”
Although the victory evaded Washington (1-2-1), tying unbeaten Gotham (2-0-1) provided a measure of optimism as the Spirit turns its attention from the Challenge Cup — which is serving as a soft open to the NWSL campaign — to its regular season opener at the Orlando Pride on May 16.
A socially distanced crowd of 2,039 attended the match, marking the first time Washington has played in front of its fans since September 2019 in Boyds, Md. The Spirit topped Racing Louisville at Audi Field on April 15, but that match was played without spectators.
Burke deployed 10 of the 11 starters he used in Wednesday’s 1-0 loss at Orlando, with Kumi Yokoyama stepping in for O’Hara, who was sent off in the late stages against the Pride. That adjustment created a ripple effect, as Tori Huster shifted from the midfield to the back line to fill in for O’Hara, forward Ashley Sanchez dropped to an advanced midfield role and Yokoyama slotted up top.
The visitors put Washington on notice in the seventh minute, when forward Margaret Purce floated inside from the left flank and rang the post from the top of the box. In the 21st minute, Paige Monaghan darted to the end line and buzzed in a cross that Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe stopped but did not corral, forcing defender Emily Sonnett to sweep the ball clear. Six minutes later, an errant pass near midfield created a two-on-one for Gotham that Washington defender Saori Takarada was able to snuff out.
“A lot of their chances came off of some of our turnovers,” Spirit forward Ashley Hatch said. “So just all around [we need to focus on] moving the ball a little bit quicker and taking care of it a little bit more.”
The Spirit’s best chance of the opening half came in the 32nd minute. Ashley Sanchez attacked open space between the Gotham midfield and back line and rifled a 20-yard effort inches wide of the top corner.
Coming out of halftime, Spirit captain Andi Sullivan almost single-handedly willed her team to a breakthrough. First, in a delicate display of skill, she danced around a couple of opponents near midfield and carried the ball into the attacking third. That move started a threatening sequence, which ended with goalkeeper Didi Haracic parrying Hatch’s close-range blast.
In the 50th minute, Sullivan picked out Hatch with a swerving cross that the striker headed off the crossbar. Shortly after, Haracic delivered the save of the game with a fingertip denial of Sullivan’s long-range bid. The midfielder also got to the end of Tegan McGrady’s subsequent corner but couldn’t steer her near-post header on frame.
“I’m always just saying, ‘The next one is in, the next one is in,’ ” Sullivan said. “It’s frustrating that we didn’t get there, but soon the floodgates will open for sure.”
Burke revamped the left side of his team with a pair of 60th-minute substitutions, bringing on defender Julia Roddar and attacker Anna Heilferty. Camryn Biegalski and Sam Staab — making her 2021 debut after recovering from a hip injury — entered in the 79th minute.
Even though the Spirit controlled 58.9 percent of the possession, winning that battle for a fourth straight match, the goal never arrived.
“My group showed tonight what great competitors they are,” Burke said. “We’re done [with the Challenge Cup] now, so what we will do is give players a break, the staff will meet, and we’ll get together to see if we can tweak some things with our movement and our interplay in the final third. That is probably the last piece of the puzzle for us.”
Note: The NWSL announced its 2021 regular season schedule Tuesday. The Spirit is slated to host seven games at Audi Field and five at Segra Field in Leesburg, Va., where Washington will play its home opener against the Houston Dash on May 26.
Read more on soccer: