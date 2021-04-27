As noted by NBC Sports Washington’s Chase Hughes, the Wizards, along with the Magic, are the only NBA teams to have never won at least 10 consecutive games at some point in their existence. Orlando at least has the excuse of being one of the newer teams in the league, though the Miami Heat, which arrived as an expansion franchise in 1988, one year before the Magic, has nine winning streaks of at least 10 games, including a 27-game tear in 2013. The Wizards were established as the Chicago Packers in 1961-62.

The Spurs, who entered the league six years after the Wizards, have 22 winning streaks of at least 10 games, and all of them have occurred since 1993, according to Basketball Reference. The Lakers have 29 winning streaks of at least 10 games in their 73 seasons, including an NBA-record 33-game streak during the 1971-72 campaign, which culminated in one of the franchise’s 17 titles. The Boston Celtics have the most double-digit winning streaks, with 32. The league’s most recent expansion team, the New Orleans Pelicans, who were founded as the New Orleans Hornets in 2002, already have three 10-game winning streaks in 19 seasons.

There is this, Wizards fans: Only six franchises have had fewer double-digit losing streaks, led by the Lakers and Spurs with two apiece. The Wizards have endured six losing streaks of at least 10 games in franchise history, with the longest (16 games) coming during the 2010 season.

Here’s a closer look at the four nine-game winning streaks in Wizards history, the first two of which came when the franchise played in Baltimore, and how they ended.

2001-02

Washington’s last nine-game winning streak came during Michael Jordan’s first season with the team. On Dec. 22, 2001, Jordan drilled a jumper over Latrell Spreewell with 3.2 seconds left to give the Wizards the lead for good in an 87-86 win over the Knicks at sold-out Madison Square Garden.

“I stepped up tonight, once again in New York, one of my favorite places,” Jordan said after Washington’s ninth straight win.

Jordan made 11 of 22 shots and finished with a game-high 26 points. Tyronn Lue and Brendan Haywood contributed 12 and 11 points, respectively, off the bench, as the Wizards rallied from a 14-point first-quarter deficit. Four days later, the Wizards lost to the Hornets, 99-93 in Charlotte, despite 28 points from Jordan.

A seven-game losing streak in February sunk Washington’s postseason hopes. The team finished 37-45, five games out of a playoff spot.

The Streak

Home: 6 | Road: 3 | Avg. Margin: 9.9

1978-79

Coming off their first NBA title, the Bullets opened the 1978-79 season 7-7 before rattling off nine straight wins. Wes Unseld scored the winning basket in the final win of the streak, an underhanded shot with five seconds remaining to beat the New Orleans Jazz, 117-115, on the road.

Washington finished 54-28 during the regular season and advanced to the NBA Finals for a second straight year, but lost in five games to the Seattle SuperSonics.

The Streak

Home: 4 | Road: 5 | Avg. Margin: 17.8

1969-70

Baltimore ran its winning streak to nine with three road wins against the Lakers, Suns and Warriors. Earl Monroe scored a team-high 29 points in the Bullets’ Thanksgiving Day win at San Francisco, while Jack Marin added 28.

The streak ended two nights later with a 121-106 home loss to the Celtics, whom the Bullets defeated at the Boston Garden two weeks earlier. Baltimore’s strong start to the season was overshadowed by the Knicks, who opened the year with wins in 23 of their first 24 games and defeated the Bullets in the Eastern Conference semifinals on their way to winning their first NBA title.

The Streak

Home: 3 | Road: 5 | Neutral: 1 | Avg. Margin: 10.4

1968-69

Baltimore improved to 27-7 with its ninth straight win, a 118-112 triumph over the SuperSonics in Seattle on Christmas. Unseld, who was a rookie, had 23 points and 20 rebounds, while Monroe led the Bullets with 25 points. Six of Baltimore’s nine wins during the run came against losing teams.

Gene Shue’s squad had its winning streak snapped the next night in Philadelphia, as the 76ers defeated Baltimore for the 14th straight time dating back to Feb. 11, 1967. The Bullets finished the season 57-25 and atop the Eastern Division, but were swept by the Knicks in the first round of the playoffs.

The Streak

Home: 6 | Road: 2 | Neutral: 1 | Avg. Margin: 11.9

While the Wizards franchise has yet to string together 10 straight wins in 60 years, D.C. is well represented on the list of longest regular season winning streaks in NBA history. The Washington Capitols, charter members of the Basketball Association of America, had winning streaks of 15 and 17 games during their inaugural 1946-47 season under Coach Red Auerbach. The Capitols won 20 consecutive regular season contests spanning the 1947-48 and 1948-49 seasons, which is tied for the fifth-longest streak in league history. The franchise folded during the 1950-51 season.