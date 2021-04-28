The unusual scene unfolded at Milwaukee’s American Family Field in the top of the second with one out, Miami’s Isan Diaz at the plate and runners at first and third. After Diaz hit a soft groundball up the first-base side of the infield, Milwaukee starter Zack Godley ran over, fielded the ball and flipped it to first baseman Daniel Vogelbach well before Diaz arrived at the bag.
A run scored on the play, but the Brewers appeared to have gotten closer to ending the frame with no further damage — until Foster signaled safe. Counsell immediately came out of the dugout to argue, but Foster held firm as Milwaukee fans booed. Godley was charged with an error and, possibly rattled by the sequence, he went on to throw two wild pitches in the inning that allowed another Marlins run to score.
After the game, Foster told a pool reporter that he saw “clear-cut obstruction” by Godley as Diaz ran up the first base line.
“A player without a ball, without making a play on a ball, is standing in the base path of the runner, impeding and hindering him,” the 57-year-old Foster, who has been a full-time major league umpire since 1999, told a pool reporter. “And [Diaz] actually makes a jog to the right to get out of his way, to get out of Godley’s way. That’s clear-cut obstruction. It doesn’t have to be contact. It just has to be hinder or obstruct, and that’s what happened.”
According to the MLB rule book, obstruction is described as “an act by a fielder, who is not in possession of the ball or in the process of fielding it, that impedes the baserunner’s progress.”
To Counsell, a former World Series-winning MLB player who has managed the Brewers since 2015, it was “a terrible call.”
“I have no idea what Marty was trying to make up there [or] what he saw,” said Counsell. “It’s even worse looking at the replay than I thought he might have seen. Bad call.”
Another set of rules on a fielder’s right of way includes this passage: “When running the last half of the way to first base while the ball is being fielded in the vicinity of first, a base runner must stay within the three-foot runner’s lane to the right of the foul line unless they are avoiding a player fielding a batted ball.”
Diaz not only failed to stay in the designated lane as he neared first base, he was running on the infield grass and theoretically could have been called out had he impeded Godley’s ability to field and throw the ball.
That could not actually have happened because Diaz was not far enough up the line when Godley made his play, which in turn goes to what some were calling for: common sense on the part of Foster. Diaz essentially had no chance of reaching first before the play was made and thus could not have been obstructed in any meaningful way. Partly because he slowed up after seeing Godley field the ball in front of him, by the time Diaz moved to his right to make sure he safely avoided the pitcher, the ball was already in Vogelbach’s mitt.
Foster said that he and other members of the umpiring crew looked at the sequence of Diaz’s move around Godley and Vogelbach’s catch and determined they occurred “maybe around the same time.”
“He started to slow up and had to take a jog to the right,” the umpire said. “In that case, that’s still obstruction.”
Addressing the fielder’s right of way rules, Foster said, “Wherever [runners are] at, at the time, is their base path. The foot lane has nothing to do with this play. That’s only a throw being taken by the first baseman from the catcher or the pitcher. The three-foot lane does not apply here. It’s where the runner is; that’s his base path.”
“It was a routine groundball out,” Milwaukee second baseman Kolten Wong said. “It shouldn’t have been called. It didn’t make any sense. A play like that definitely changed the game.”
“It cost us a run,” said Counsell. “I’m not gonna say it cost us the game. It was a bad call. It cost us a run. You’ve got to play on from there, and who knows what’s going to happen. But it cost us a run.”