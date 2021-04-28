That could not actually have happened because Diaz was not far enough up the line when Godley made his play, which in turn goes to what some were calling for: common sense on the part of Foster. Diaz essentially had no chance of reaching first before the play was made and thus could not have been obstructed in any meaningful way. Partly because he slowed up after seeing Godley field the ball in front of him, by the time Diaz moved to his right to make sure he safely avoided the pitcher, the ball was already in Vogelbach’s mitt.