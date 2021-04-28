Bridgewater agreed to a restructured contract as part of the trade. The Panthers will pay him about $7 million of the $10 million guaranteed him for 2021 under his previous contract. The Broncos will pay the remaining $3 million of that guaranteed money, according to a person familiar with the matter, plus a $1.5 million salary for the 2021 season under the reworked deal.
“Acquiring Teddy Bridgewater adds competition, experience and a strong veteran presence to our quarterback room,” Broncos General Manager George Paton said in a written statement released by the team. “He’s a talented player and leader who’s had success in this league in a number of different situations. Being familiar with Teddy from Minnesota, he’s going to compete and do everything he can to help us win.”
The Panthers, who have the No. 8 overall pick Thursday, previously traded for New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold to supplant Bridgewater as their presumptive starter. They’d signed Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million contract last year in free agency to replace Cam Newton.
Bridgewater wasn’t the answer in Carolina, as he threw 11 interceptions to go with his 15 touchdown passes and the Panthers went 5-11 in Coach Matt Rhule’s first NFL season. Bridgewater has thrown for 11,385 yards and 53 touchdowns in six NFL seasons for the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints and Panthers. He was a Pro Bowl selection as a second-year pro for the Vikings in 2015 but missed the 2016 season while recovering from a horrific knee injury suffered on the practice field.
Bridgewater joins Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff, Carson Wentz and Darnold among the prominent NFL quarterbacks to have been traded this offseason.
There also has been trade speculation about the Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson and the Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson. But the Texans have not accommodated Watson’s trade request and he faces accusations of sexual misconduct made by women in civil lawsuits. The Seahawks have given no indication that they will move Wilson.
Many quarterback-needy NFL teams will address their situations during the draft. Quarterbacks are expected to be taken with the first three picks Thursday night. The Jacksonville Jaguars are poised to select Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence first overall and the Jets are expected to use the second choice on BYU’s Zach Wilson. The San Francisco 49ers, after trading up for the No. 3 selection, could go with Alabama’s Mac Jones, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance or Ohio State’s Justin Fields. The picks held by the Panthers and Broncos could end up being trade-up destinations for any teams looking to land one of the remaining quarterbacks.