Many quarterback-needy NFL teams will address their situations during the draft. Quarterbacks are expected to be taken with the first three picks Thursday night. The Jacksonville Jaguars are poised to select Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence first overall and the Jets are expected to use the second choice on BYU’s Zach Wilson. The San Francisco 49ers, after trading up for the No. 3 selection, could go with Alabama’s Mac Jones, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance or Ohio State’s Justin Fields. The picks held by the Panthers and Broncos could end up being trade-up destinations for any teams looking to land one of the remaining quarterbacks.