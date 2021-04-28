As he scrolls, he looks for examples of the music he likes that makes his girlfriend teasingly call him “White boy.”
“Mmmm, here’s some Imagine Dragons. There’s this group called The Score; I’ve got two songs from them on my phone here. … What else?” Gafford said, clicking his tongue against the roof of his mouth as he searches. “There was a time when I listened to this song called ‘Walk on Water,’ by Thirty Seconds to Mars.”
It’s all pump-up music, the type more frequently blasted over loudspeakers in arenas than listened to in the confines of one’s apartment, but Gafford has figured out what works for him. The 22-year-old center has been a core component of the Wizards’ recent hot stretch — 10 wins in the past 12 games, including the franchise’s first eight-game winning streak in nearly 20 years — as they ready to play the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday in their first nationally broadcast game since 2019.
Gafford arrived like a meteor in Washington after stumbling for two years in Chicago with a pit-stop in the G League. He attributes his quick success with the Wizards not just to his basketball acumen but to a change in mentality.
His on-court attributes are obvious. With just a working knowledge of both his teammates’ personalities and the Wizards’ playbook, the center has thrived thanks to a simple but effective game that jells perfectly with Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal. A rangy 6-foot-10, Gafford is athletic at the rim, catches lobs for alley-oops, mucks up the paint on defense with his long arms and, perhaps most significantly, provides jolts of energy with dunk after dunk.
In 12 games with Washington, he has averaged 10.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in only 18.2 minutes.
“He’s given us some juice,” Wizards Coach Scott Brooks said. “We just have a different vibe when he’s out there because he’s so athletic and, you know, our guards demand eyeballs on them every time they have the ball, and if you slip up and overhelp or are late on a help, you can throw it up 12 feet in the air, he’s going to go out and get it and throw it down with an alley-oop. His putbacks, his offensive rebounds, his shot blocking, his shot contesting has been great.”
Gafford said in a recent phone interview that the biggest difference between his time with the Bulls and with the Wizards is his mentality. He describes the shift as a refocusing and rededication to challenging himself daily.
A call from his agent on trade deadline day was the shock he needed.
“Me getting traded flicked on that responsibility trigger in my brain or something,” Gafford said. “I just started taking a lot of things more serious. Like, as soon as I got on the plane to come to Washington, my mind was straight ‘go’ mode. I had to come in and I had to make the best impression that I possibly could, because I don’t want to bounce around the league. That’s one thing I’d say no NBA player wants to do is bounce around the league.”
Still, the sudden adjustment to life in D.C. has been discombobulating at times for the center. Inherently reserved, Gafford has always been a homebody; the El Dorado, Ark., native committed to play for the Arkansas Razorbacks in ninth grade because he knew he wanted to stay close to home, where three siblings and his parents still live. With off-court interactions limited this season because of the coronavirus, Gafford hasn’t yet gotten a chance to forge deep relationships with his teammates. Nor has he had a normal, rigorous practice — and he won’t for the rest of the season because of the condensed game schedule, Brooks said Sunday.
Because he is still so caught up in making sure he is in the right spot during games, Gafford said he isn’t yet able to be totally at peace on the court. He is able to unwind when he returns to his apartment to play video games or listen to music — the latter being his first love, as a former band member who played three different versions of the clarinet and the bass drum during marching season.
From the windmill dunk to the drums! Gafford can do it all!Posted by Arkansas Razorback Men's Basketball on Monday, February 12, 2018
He only truly loses himself on the court, shedding the weight of expectation and self-applied pressure, in one situation.
“Dunking, to me, is therapeutic. You dunk the ball as hard as you can, you feel some sort of relief — unless you feel pain from hurting your wrist,” Gafford said, chuckling. “No, but for me, being able to scream after a dunk, having that burst of energy, it’s a relief.”
In Washington, consistency is his singular goal. With Chicago, for whom he averaged 4.7 points and 3.3 rebounds this season before falling out of the rotation in February, Gafford felt he didn’t mentally prepare himself adequately. He was thrust into the starting lineup when Wendell Carter Jr. got hurt in late January and had just two games scoring in double figures in 11 starts.
Because he didn’t know the playbook and felt discombobulated with the midseason change, Gafford focused on maximizing his individual strengths. He sees his role with the Wizards as an energy guy, someone who takes care of defense first and sticks to what he knows on offense.
He has prioritized his mental health with his support system far from this new city. He checks in with his longtime therapist, who helps him avoid negative thinking, and his friends in Arkansas, one of whom texts him before games demanding at least two or three fouls dedicated to him, “just so he knows I’m taking defense seriously.”
To that end, Gafford has been a boon. The Wizards’ historically bad defense has improved since early February, ranking eighth in the league according to the website Cleaning the Glass, which excludes garbage time in its computations. They have ranked third since the trade deadline.
Weaker opponents late in the season have helped with that, but there is no question Washington’s three-center rotation with Alex Len, Robin Lopez and Gafford has been key to its recent streak. As far and away the best jumper of the three — which may be the understatement of the season, considering that Brooks once joked Lopez couldn’t jump over a Wyoming phone book — Gafford has earned praise from Brooks for altering opponents’ offenses and forcing more floaters than attempts at the rim.
“It keeps us with fresh bigs in the game,” Beal said recently when asked about the unusual rotation. “But it also keeps teams on their toes because we get some versatility out of all of them.”
Lopez missed Monday’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs with a left ankle sprain, Gafford (along with everyone else) was off on defense, and Washington struggled as a result.
Brooks, Westbrook and Beal all said the Wizards must zero in on the defensive principles that won them the previous eight games to have a chance Wednesday against the Lakers and forward/center Anthony Davis, who has played three games since returning from his calf and Achilles’ injuries. LeBron James has yet to come back from the ankle injury that has sidelined him since March 20.
For Gafford, re-centering himself ahead of Wednesday will involve breathing exercises to tend to his mind and plenty of film review. He is proud of the life he has brought to the Wizards with his dunks and his defense. And he is thankful for the teammates who have helped ease his transition.
“Even on my bad days, there’s times where I might get kind of, maybe, mentally frustrated from time to time. And guys will come and they’ll motivate me, pick me up,” Gafford said. “I want to do the same thing for everybody else on the team and have as much energy. … You got guys that can score, you got guys that can rebound, guys that can do all this other stuff. Me? I just come out and play hard and do the things I’m good at, at a unique level. I try to have energy that’s contagious.”