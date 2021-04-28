On March 6, the 24-year-old junior forward played 54 minutes in a 2-0 victory over Lehigh, his first formal game since suiting up for the Washington Huskies in the 2016 NCAA tournament.
In between schools, he returned home to Senegal because of visa issues; played pickup games with friends in Dakar; toured Europe to watch pro matches; married his girlfriend, which made him eligible for permanent residency in the United States; took a class in Seattle to meet transfer requirements; and moved to D.C. for his long-awaited second chapter.
“It was depressing — I’m not going to lie,” Coly said of the career interruption. “I felt the world had collapsed on me. I had started building a life, and I can’t go back.”
Since returning stateside and receiving NCAA and Patriot League waivers to resume playing, Coly has lifted his own spirits and those of the Eagles, who, after a 3-11-2 campaign in 2019 and being picked next to last this season, won the conference title for the first time since 2004.
On Thursday, American (4-1-2) will open the NCAA tournament against Jacksonville (7-4-1) in Winston-Salem, N.C. ACC champion Clemson, the top seed in the 36-team competition, awaits.
Coly has scored in four consecutive matches and leads the team with five goals. He was named the league tournament MVP after scoring twice in two games and setting up Nick Dimitrijevic’s sudden-death winner against Lafayette.
“I think about it daily,” Coly said of his long wait to play. “It helps me keep myself on track. Wow, everything was going so good for me. It kind of humbled me. I learned from that experience, that things might switch the next moment.”
Six years older than some of his teammates, Coly is called “old man” and “Grandpa David.”
“When I started college in 2015,” Coly said he told them, “I don’t even know if you were in high school yet.”
Coly’s experience has rubbed off. Eagles Coach Zach Samol said he has overheard Coly telling overconfident young players: “Listen, I was you six years ago. See this stuff you’re doing? I was doing that, too. It’s silly.”
Entering the season, Samol was excited about Coly’s capabilities but cautious about the impact of a long layoff.
“When is the last time he played competitive soccer, day in and day out?” Samol said. “That was always the risk. There was no doubt he could make a difference. And then covid turned it into more of a risk. So how’s he going to be?”
Long before arriving on the AU campus, Coly scored 68 goals in three years at Mercersburg Academy in Pennsylvania. In two years at Washington, he appeared in 34 matches (making 13 starts) and posted four goals and three assists. After his second season, however, he encountered visa problems.
Coly said administrative complications prevented him from extending his permit, and he ended up overstaying his visa. Home for the holidays after the 2016 season, he found himself unable to return to Seattle.
“I was worried about him returning two weeks late,” Huskies Coach Jamie Clark said, “then I was worried about him missing winter semester, then it became spring session.”
University attorneys were involved, Clark said, “but there was only so much we could do.”
Weeks turned into months, then a year. The student visa avenue had hit a dead end.
In March 2017, he married his girlfriend, Nora, an American who was also a University of Washington student, in what he said was “a simple, traditional Senegalese wedding.” They had started dating during their freshman year and, after he had left Seattle, she began to visit him in Africa and Europe.
Married to a U.S. citizen, Coly became eligible for a green card.
With Nora living full-time in Seattle, they had to show the marriage was valid. They submitted multiple forms and paid hundreds in fees. Coley was interviewed at the U.S. Consulate in Dakar.
Separated by thousands of miles, the couple waited. In late 2019, Coly was approved for permanent residency. He rejoined his wife in Seattle. Clark, though, did not have any scholarship money available, so Coly entered the transfer portal.
Samol’s assistant, Mike Montross, recognized Coly’s name from recruiting efforts at Villanova, his previous job. Clark and Samol had known each other for more than 20 years, so “I texted Jamie and he was like, ‘Yeah, you should probably look into it,’ ” Samol said.
“He would be in good hands,” Clark said.
Though he did not want to live apart from his wife again, Coly said, “Right now, we focus on our careers, see where we settle and where we can call home.”
Coly was comfortable returning to the East Coast, where former Mercersburg Academy classmates lived and where travel to Senegal, when necessary, would be easier.
“It’s been a journey,” he said of getting a second chance at AU. The pandemic, though, left “everything [with soccer] up in the air.”
The AU staff was not able to properly evaluate him until a few weeks before the spring season started. “His brain was there,” Samol said, “and it was more of getting his feet under him and [regaining] sharpness.”
Since not scoring in two of the first three matches, Coly has hit the target in each outing. Clark said he and his staff watched the Patriot League final and texted his former player afterward.
“David is one of my favorite people,” Clark said. “So happy to see him back in the country and to see him playing again — and crushing it.”
Read more on soccer: