If Essential Quality wins his sixth straight race on Saturday, he will become one of three horses (after Street Sense in 2007 and Nyquist in 2016) to win both the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and the Kentucky Derby a year later. Essential Quality can also stop some losing streaks for his connections. Godolphin Racing, who owns the top-flight colt, is 0 for 11 at the first leg of the Triple Crown, while his jockey, Luis Saez, is 0 for 7 in the big race, his best finish aboard Brody’s Cause (seventh) in 2016. Saez was also aboard Maximum Security in 2019 when that horse was disqualified in favor of Country House.