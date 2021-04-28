Paul said in January, “When you are dealing with someone like Floyd Mayweather, who is the most-desired, highest-paid fighter on the planet, and he operates at a certain caliber and the people around him want to make sure their talent, their fighter is performing at a certain level, there are a lot hoops to jump through. There are a lot of people involved and you’ve only got one shot at it, so you need to get it absolutely 1,000 percent right. We’re just making sure we’re doing that.