Hannah Leubecker only started playing soccer because her close friend from church joined the team, and that family called the Leubeckers to see if 4-year-old Hannah wanted to participate as well. During Leubecker’s first game in that age group — generally kids with varying levels of focus who at times simply swarm the ball — she seemed particularly coordinated and fast. Her dad thinks she might have scored four goals in the first half. After the game, her mom overheard the coach of the opposing team say: “It’s okay, girls. You did a great job. We can’t help that Pelé’s daughter is on the other team.”