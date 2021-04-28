It was just a lighthearted comment after a bunch of young girls had run around on a soccer field, but that’s when it dawned on Leubecker’s parents, Ron and Jodi, that their daughter might have some athletic potential. The parents of that same friend mentioned how their daughter signed up for lacrosse that spring, so Leubecker joined the team, too. Her mom remembers how the parents cheered for successful passes as much as goals, but that same aggressiveness and knack for scoring surfaced in lacrosse and persisted for years to come.
“She was someone that just has a nose for the goal,” Maryland Coach Cathy Reese said when remembering what she noticed about Leubecker’s ability during the recruiting process. “She goes hard to the cage; she dodges hard — the same thing you’re seeing now when you watch her play. And she was really fast.”
Leubecker hardly played a freshman season because sports halted a year ago because of the coronavirus pandemic after the Terrapins had played just six games. With a somewhat normal slate of games this season — No. 14 Maryland (7-5) still only faced conference opponents — Leubecker has enjoyed a breakout season. Heading into the Big Ten tournament, Leubecker has scored a team-high 44 goals, nearly double the total of the second-leading scorer (Brindi Griffin with 25). Leubecker’s 3.67 goals per game are tied for 19th in the nation, and only one fellow underclassman is ahead of her on that list.
When Maryland recruited Leubecker — the No. 9 player in her class, according to Inside Lacrosse — her dad reminded her that she wouldn’t be guaranteed an immediate starting job with the Terps. The team is packed with elite players and regularly contends for titles. She also visited strong programs such as North Carolina and Syracuse. Liberty appealed to her family because it’s a Christian school. But Leubecker “wanted to be challenged and wanted to play at the highest level she could,” her dad said, so she picked Maryland. Leubecker loved the staff and that the school was only a short drive from her tightknit family in Forest Hill, Md.
During the recruiting process, most of the coaches asked a similar question, her dad remembers: “So you’re home-schooled. How does that work? We’ve never recruited a home-school kid before.” Nearly all colleges assess high-schoolers through their club teams, and Leubecker played for Sky Walkers Lacrosse, which has produced dozens of Division I athletes. Coaches were unsure about how her academic eligibility would work out, but it all went smoothly. Leubecker’s mom did plenty of research, and one of the family’s home-school reviewers had a daughter who had gone through the recruiting process.
Around the time Leubecker began high school, she narrowed her focus to lacrosse. Before one soccer practice, she thought to herself: “Oh my goodness, I just want to take my stick. I’d rather play lacrosse.”
By then, college lacrosse coaches had started showing interest. Leubecker’s mom said her daughter wasn’t comfortable getting that sort of attention so early. (The sport has since adjusted its rules to limit coaches’ contact with athletes when they’re that age.) Leubecker continued to excel. If she had known what a significant role lacrosse would have during her high school years, she said she might have considered going to a public or private high school. Some of those coaches also reached out to the family to gauge her interest in playing for them.
Instead, she enjoyed competing with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes varsity high school team that welcomes home-schoolers, as well as players who have been cut from their high school teams or attend schools without a program. The skill level varied. Sometimes, Leubecker said, the team approached the season without a goalie or with only a few substitutes. But they practiced every day after school, and a few others played in college.
Home schooling fortified the bond for Leubecker and her three siblings — Ryan (24), Nicole (22) and Andrew (13). They attended classes through a co-op. Those students performed in musicals together and had field trips. Leubecker’s mom took her children on what she called “history trips” along the East Coast to places such as Philadelphia, Washington, Charleston, S.C., and Plymouth, Mass. The siblings are supportive of one another, and Nicole set up an Instagram fan page for her sister, who doesn’t even have an account.
“They did spend a lot of time together,” Leubecker’s dad said. “But that was something we emphasized from a very young age — that your siblings are very important.”
Before arriving on campus, Leubecker was most looking forward to playing lacrosse for the Terps. They prepared for the season, and then Leubecker appeared in all six games before the rest of the season was canceled. She packed up her belongings and finished the semester from home.
ital “It was just crazy and really surreal,” Leubecker said. “We didn’t really know what it was supposed to be like, but we knew that wasn’t what it was supposed to be like.”
Reese said her sophomores — a talented group that was the nation’s top-rated signing class in 2019 — still haven’t had the complete college lacrosse experience because of coronavirus-related adjustments. But they’ve at least had a chance to compete and will begin the postseason with a Big Ten quarterfinal against Michigan on Thursday at Penn State.
As a freshman, Leubecker felt as though she might have tried too hard to score, rather than playing freely within the offense. She only had two goals in those six games, and “I just knew I had more in me,” she said. Once Leubecker earned her first start in this season’s opener, she felt a surge in confidence. Looking back on that game film, though, she can still see herself being a bit timid. Afterward, Leubecker’s dad said the coaching staff emphasized that the team needed her to score.
Her second career start came against Michigan five days later, and Leubecker scored seven goals. Her production hasn’t slowed. Leubecker’s 35 goals in the first eight games of the season are the most any Maryland player has recorded during that stretch since at least 1993, the earliest box scores the school has on record. Leubecker scored the overtime game-winner against Johns Hopkins. And her dad can tell she’s relaxed as she attacks the cage.
“She has so much respect for the whole Maryland program and the upperclassmen,” Leubecker’s mom said. “She needed the green light to do what she can do.”
Read more on Maryland athletics: