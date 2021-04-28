Double — this is the simplest multi-race bet, and most tracks offer this bet twice in a day. Usually, there is a Daily Double , which may also be called the Early Double (race one and two) or Late Double (last two races on the card). During Derby weekend, you can also place a Oaks-Derby Double , which is where bettors pick the winner of the Kentucky Oaks on Friday and the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

Pick-3/Pick-4/Pick-5/Pick-6 — just like the double, but with more races. There are limited offerings of these in a day, and they are usually for a specific stretch of races. At the Oaks and Derby, the pick-6 bet is on races 6 through 11. (Pick-3, Pick-4, Pick-5 have 50-cent minimums; Pick-6 is a $2 minimum). Sometimes, if there is no winner, the track will pay out for those who got five of the six races correct. This is called a consolation , and it won’t be the full payout for a pick-6. But hey, it’s something, right?

Parlay — a multi-race bet in which all winnings are automatically wagered on each succeeding race., i.e. “let it ride.” The benefit is a much higher payout if you win, but your chances of winning are slimmer. There are all sorts of parlays you can make, and it can get really complicated if you don’t know what you’re doing. For example, you can place a $10 show bet on a horse in the third race and parlay that with a win bet in the fourth and a place bet in the fifth. That means, if your horse shows in the third your winnings are automatically applied to your win bet in the fourth. If your horse in the fourth wins, your winnings then are placed on the show bet in the fifth. If at any point your horse doesn’t hit, you lose everything. But if you hit all the way through, you’re probably buying your friends’ drinks at the bar that night.