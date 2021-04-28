On the other side of that court was merely a fantastic tennis player, Gordon Jones, who had gone to Yorktown High in Arlington and then to Florida State for three years and then Flagler, where he would win the NAIA national singles title and reach Flagler’s hall of fame, all well before becoming a lawyer these days in Jacksonville, Fla. He already had reached No. 322 in the world in early 1978, and he already had become one of the talented legions who have stormed the planet through time scrounging for elusive rankings points that could usher them into top-level tour events. For one thing, he had lost a taut Wimbledon qualifying match in 1978 to the invisible serve of Aussie Dale Collings, 6-3, 9-8, back when Wimbledon tiebreak sets wound up 9-8.