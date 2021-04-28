DUNEDIN, Fla. — Erick Fedde turned to see the grounder skip between him and everybody else on the left side of the infield. His face — mouth open, eyes wide — looked as if he were watching a car crash in slow motion. The Washington Nationals were ahead three runs. The Toronto Blue Jays had the bases loaded with two outs in the third. It was the kind of moment that, though early, could have tilted a game because the ball found a haven in the scape of dirt and grass.