But Trea Turner charged, reached down, scooped the soft roller and threw a strike to Ryan Zimmerman at first. The throw beat Randal Grichuk by inches, the difference between winning and losing, and Turner never used his glove. He never had time. In the next half-inning, the lead doubled on Josh Harrison’s three-run homer, which brought in Turner and Victor Robles. And the Nationals, paced by Turner’s bat and defense, by the shortstop shading their flaws, topped the Blue Jays, 8-2, to leave Dunedin with a two-game series split.
A day after smacking two homers, and three days after exiting with a left forearm contusion, Turner logged three singles and a double in five plate appearances. That barehanded play kept Fedde on track to allow one run on two hits across five innings and 87 pitches. With Juan Soto sidelined with a strained left shoulder, with Josh Bell still seeking a rhythm and with the team bruised by a list of injuries, Turner has been its heartbeat.
“He’s our catalyst,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said. “He’s what makes us go.”
“Even when he misses his barrel, it’s on a line so he has a chance for a hit,” Bell added, smiling with admiration. “He’s just a superstar.”
Following Turner on Wednesday, Bell snapped an 0-for-19 slump with a two-run homer in the fifth. An old baseball adage is that hitting is contagious. While it’s hard to quantify how one player can affect another’s performance, Turner had revved a Nationals order that finally woke up.
He ripped a leadoff single before he was stranded on third in the first. In the third, after Robles led off with a knock, Turner pulled another hit through the left side to stir a rally. Zimmerman brought them both in with a single to left. Starlin Castro brought in Harrison with a single of his own.
The damage came against Blue Jays starter Steven Matz, whom the Nationals (9-12) have often bullied in recent years. Matz, a 29-year-old lefty, entered with a 2.31 ERA and exited with it ballooned to 4.00. Turner was the most consistent problem for the Blue Jays (11-12) on Wednesday. In the fourth, with Robles on first again, Turner flared a single to shallow center. Two pitches later, Harrison clocked Matz’s change-up to clear the bases.
“I got a little lucky on some of the hits tonight, but I felt like just overall my at-bats are starting to get a little better,” said Turner, ever a perfectionist, of his 12th career game with at least four hits. “I want to avoid the strikeouts and whatnot. Felt like today I didn’t have to hit with two strikes too, too much, which was good, and then some hits fell. It’s nice to build that momentum.”
Turner rounded his night by slapping a double off the right field wall in the sixth. Reliever Ty Tice was on the wrong end. Opposite-field pop sparked Turner’s success last summer, when he turned a reasonable cold zone — the low-and-outside corner — into a relative strength. He finished 2020 by leading all shortstops in most advanced statistics. He also had more hits (78) than any other player in the National League.
So it’s not too surprising that the 27-year-old has six homers and a .949 on-base-plus-slugging percentage through 21 games. His improved defense is the revelation.
Back in spring training, when this season was a blank slate, Turner’s main goal was to get better in the field. The defensive sabermetrics hadn’t favored him much. A handful of errors were seared in his brain. But that has changed this month, a notably small sample with May, June, July, August and September awaiting. Turner is grading among the top shortstops. He has limited the errant throws. One fix, as explained by Martinez, is that he is charging grounders faster to put less pressure on his arm.
That seemed fair beyond the third inning Wednesday. Yet when Grichuk tapped that grounder past Fedde, instincts and speed took over. Turner rushed in, his shoulders lowering toward the ground with each step. However he gripped the ball — two seams, full palm — it zipped straight to Zimmerman’s outstretched mitt. Fedde clapped his glove in celebration by the mound. Turner calmly jogged to the dugout and grinned at the top steps.
“I remember watching that ball trickle just by me and, like, you got to be kidding me,” Fedde said. “I saw him barehand it, and I think my initial reaction was, ‘Oh, no, his bare hand?’ And then just an unbelievable play. Then the run support from him. Trea had a hell of a game.”
There was little he couldn’t do in a sound win over the Blue Jays. The Nationals need it all.