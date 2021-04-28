Follow along for live updates.
How they got here: Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain has won four of its last five matches across all competitions. Its lone loss during that stretch was a 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal. The week before, Les Parisiens won their first bout, 3-2, avenging a loss to the German power in last year’s final. Their three away goals provided the tiebreaker that pushed PSG into Wednesday’s first leg.
The French club topped Barcelona in the round of 16, 5-2 on aggregate. It lost two of its first three group stage matches, but won its last two by a combined 8-2 margin over Manchester United and İstanbul Başakşehir.
PSG dismissed Thomas Tuchel as coach in December. He was replaced by former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino in January. Chelsea, which drew Real Madrid in Tuesday’s semifinal, hired Tuchel three weeks after Pochettino joined Paris Saint-Germain.
How they got here: Manchester City
City advanced to the semifinals after a pair of victories over Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinals and Borussia Mönchengladbach in the round of 16. The team did not lose a group stage game, winning all but its second match against FC Porto, a scoreless draw in early December.
Coach Pep Guardiola won the European Cup as a player in 1992 — the same year the competition was renamed Champions League. He won it twice more as the manager of FC Barcelona but has yet to advance beyond the semifinals since joining Manchester City in 2016.
Manchester City holds a 10-point lead atop the Premier League table. It has won four of its last five league games, earning those wins by a decisive 12-3 margin.