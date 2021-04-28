Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain face off Wednesday in the opening leg of their Champions League semifinal, with each seeking its first title in club soccer’s most prestigious international competition. City has advanced this far only once before, in 2016. PSG, which had a recent history of breakthrough expectations ending with spectacular collapses, reached the final for the first time last year. The match is being played under continuing fallout from the failed attempt by 12 clubs, one of which was City, to break away from the Champions League and form the Super League.

Follow along for live updates.

What to know:
  • Location: Parc des Princes in Paris.
  • Time: 3 p.m. Eastern time.
  • TV: CBS Sports Network, Univision.
  • Streaming: Parmount+, FuboTV.
5:33 p.m.
Link copied
link

How they got here: Paris Saint-Germain

By Glynn A. Hill

Paris Saint-Germain has won four of its last five matches across all competitions. Its lone loss during that stretch was a 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal. The week before, Les Parisiens won their first bout, 3-2, avenging a loss to the German power in last year’s final. Their three away goals provided the tiebreaker that pushed PSG into Wednesday’s first leg.

The French club topped Barcelona in the round of 16, 5-2 on aggregate. It lost two of its first three group stage matches, but won its last two by a combined 8-2 margin over Manchester United and İstanbul Başakşehir.

PSG dismissed Thomas Tuchel as coach in December. He was replaced by former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino in January. Chelsea, which drew Real Madrid in Tuesday’s semifinal, hired Tuchel three weeks after Pochettino joined Paris Saint-Germain.

5:31 p.m.
Link copied
link

How they got here: Manchester City

By Glynn A. Hill

City advanced to the semifinals after a pair of victories over Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinals and Borussia Mönchengladbach in the round of 16. The team did not lose a group stage game, winning all but its second match against FC Porto, a scoreless draw in early December.

Coach Pep Guardiola won the European Cup as a player in 1992 — the same year the competition was renamed Champions League. He won it twice more as the manager of FC Barcelona but has yet to advance beyond the semifinals since joining Manchester City in 2016.

Manchester City holds a 10-point lead atop the Premier League table. It has won four of its last five league games, earning those wins by a decisive 12-3 margin.