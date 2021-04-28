The soon-to-be Premier League champions put aside PSG’s early goal and dominated the last 45 minutes of the semifinal’s first leg. Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez scored seven minutes apart, giving Manchester City a pronounced advantage heading into the return leg at home Tuesday.
“In the second half, we showed [with] the way we play we have unbelievable quality,” De Bruyne said. “But we know we’re only halfway there. It’s still going to be a very hard game next week.”
The result improved the likelihood of an all-England final May 29 in Istanbul and the possibility of opposing Americans on Europe’s biggest stage, a first for the U.S. national team program.
Zack Steffen, a former University of Maryland standout from Downingtown, Pa., is Manchester City’s backup goalkeeper, while Christian Pulisic (Hershey, Pa.) stars for Chelsea, which will enter its second leg in London next Wednesday against Real Madrid tied 1-1 on aggregate.
Playing away from home, against any opponent, does not faze Manchester City, which extended its road winning streak in all competitions to an unfathomable 18 matches.
Without a roaring crowd at Parc des Princes — and with PSG struggling at home this season — Wednesday’s setting was ripe for the visitors to continue their road plunder or to at least claim a valuable draw.
The hosts started well but fizzled during a confounding second-half performance.
“It’s very painful because now the feeling after 2-1 is not good,” PSG Manager Mauricio Pochettino said. “You lose the game and you have to go to Manchester thinking you need to win and thinking you have to score two goals.”
Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola said his team played “shy” for much of the first half and failed to show its personality.
“The second half,” he said, “was much better.”
It did not start well.
PSG’s front three of Brazil’s Neymar, France’s Kylian Mbappé and Argentina’s Ángel Di María sends shivers through any opponent, and Wednesday they were bearing down on a City squad coming off an airtight performance against Tottenham Hotspur in the English League Cup final Sunday at Wembley Stadium.
PSG set the agenda, finding its rhythm and attacking with pace and confidence. The breakthrough came in the 15th minute when Di María served a corner kick to Marquinhos for a near-post header that beat Ederson to the far corner.
PSG kept coming and on a corner kick from the other side, Leandro Paredes’s near-post header buzzed past the top near corner. Mbappé prowled in the box and Neymar’s heavy touch spoiled Di María’s setup.
The opportunities were one-sided, but with the scoring margin stuck at one, Manchester City was one stroke from flipping the script. It looked as if the moment had come just before halftime when Bernardo Silva squared the ball to Phil Foden in the box for a bid that lacked imagination, allowing Keylor Navas, PSG’s Costa Rican goalkeeper, to make a routine save.
Although Foden faltered, Manchester City seemed to have found its way.
After intermission, City showed marked improvement in the attack. Aside from Mbappé’s dance in the box, PSG lacked cohesion in possession and focus on defense. It was an invitation to the visitors to pull level.
They were getting closer. De Bruyne’s volley from distance streaked over the crossbar, and Kyle Walker’s overlapping run caused havoc.
The equalizer came in the 64th minute, not off an elegant set of passes or set piece but by accident.
De Bruyne, the Belgian star, surveyed his options from some 30 yards and decided to float a cross to the back post. The target was John Stones. The delivery was beyond Stones’s reach but dangerous enough that Navas held his ground in anticipation of a touch.
The keeper was frozen. Stones did not get near the ball, which took one bounce and spun into the corner.
The goal not only tied the match but swung the momentum fully in City’s favor. PSG was in huge trouble.
In the 71st minute, the English side went ahead on Mahrez’s free kick from 26 yards. The right side of PSG’s wall — Paredes and Presnel Kimpembe — parted just enough for the belly-high bid to fly by and crash into the left side of the net.
Navas had no chance. This goal fell on his teammates. When the ball bounced back to him, Navas punched it into the turf.
City hunted for more. PSG’s collapse continued in the 77th minute when Idrissa Gueye received a red card for a late and reckless challenge on Ilkay Gundogan.
PSG was lost, allowing the visitors to press for another goal. And when the final whistle sounded, City had a clearer path to the final.
“If we play shy and not who we are, anything can happen and PSG has the quality to turn it around,” Guardiola said. “If we play who we are, maybe we have the chance to reach the final.”
— Steven Goff
Gueye ejected after PSG falls behind
Minutes after Manchester City took control of their first leg semifinal with successive goals against Paris Saint-Germain, the French club’s comeback grew more improbable when midfielder Idrissa Gueye was shown a red card and ejected in the 77th minute. Gueye slid into İlkay Gündoğan, stabbing his cleats into the midfielder’s ankle as he attempted to make a tackle.
Manchester City takes the lead with a pair of second half goals
Manchester City drew even when Kevin De Bruyne floated a cross toward John Stones as Stones ran toward the far post in the 64th minute. Goalkeeper Keylor Navas appeared to anticipate Stones’s first touch, but he never made contact as the ball curled around Navas and into the side of the net.
Manchester City have found greater success pressing forward and maintaining possession in the second half but those efforts had not produced points or many opportunities until De Bruyne’s goal. Before his score, PSG had twice as many shots (10 to five) and shots on goal (four to two).
But Manchester City continued to seize control as the half progressed and took charge seven minutes later when Riyad Mahrez split the wall with a rifling free kick to take the lead in the 71st minute.
PSG leads by a score at halftime
Marquinhos gave Paris Saint-Germain a 1-0 first half lead over Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal.
PSG went ahead when Ángel Di María whipped a corner kick into the penalty area in the 15th minute. Marquinhos rose to head the ball into the corner of the net, tallying a goal in his second consecutive match. He last played in PSG’s April 7 quarterfinal against Bayern Munich, but missed the team’s next five matches with an adductor injury that reportedly threatened his availability for Wednesday’s semifinal.
Paris Saint-Germain controlled the first half, creating significantly more chances including those that resulted from a promising buildup through the 34th minute. PSG continued to string passes together but the attack fizzled out when Neymar struggled to corral a pass to the center of the area.
Manchester City’s Phil Foden missed an opportunity to equalize when Keylor Navas repelled his close-range effort in the 42nd minute.
PSG takes early lead over Manchester City
Marquinhos’s availability had been in question for Wednesday’s semifinal after an adductor injury forced him off the pitch earlier this month. He had last played on April 7, when he scored during PSG’s first leg against Bayern Munich.
In his return against Manchester City, the Brazilian defender helped PSG draw first blood in the 15th minute, when he rose to meet a corner kick from Ángel Di María and steered his headed shot into the opposite corner of the net.
Raheem Sterling and Aymeric Laporte revert to bench after Sunday starts for Man City
Starting 11: Ederson, Kyle Walker, Rúben Dias, John Stones, João Cancelo, Rodrigo, İlkay Gündoğan, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez
Mbappé, Marquinhos to start for PSG
Starting 11: Keylor Navas, Alessandro Florenzi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Mitchel Bakker, Idrissa Gueye, Leandro Paredes, Ángel Di María, Marco Verratti, Neymar, Kylian Mbappé
Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne among players to watch for Manchester City
Midfielder Phil Foden has scored in three of the team’s last six matches. City is loaded with threats including Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling. Ferran Torres has four goals in six tournament games and İlkay Gündoğan has three goals in nine appearances.
Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson has allowed just three goals during this season’s tournament. Zack Steffen, a former University of Maryland standout, sits behind him and has played one game in the tournament. Steffen, who started in Sunday’s League Cup final, will be the second American player to participate in a Champions League semifinal next to Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic, who made history after scoring in Tuesday’s semifinal.
Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are tied as the tournament’s second highest scoring teams (21).
Kylian Mbappé, Neymar power PSG into semifinals
Paris Saint Germain features two of the tournament's top three scorers, Kylian Mbappé (eight goals) and Neymar (six). Mbappe is expected to play Wednesday after enduring a thigh injury late against FC Metz on Saturday.
The PSG star has been critical to the team’s success, scoring 19 goals in his last 14 appearances and recording two braces in the last week — including one against Metz. His blistering pace provides a consistent threat on the counterattack. Behind him and Neymar, the team’s next highest scorer in the competition is Moise Kean (three goals).
Defender Marquinhos’s availability is in question as he grapples with an adductor injury. He last played on April 7, when he scored during PSG’s first leg against Bayern Munich.
Real Madrid-Chelsea highlights: Pulisic’s goal gives Blues a boost and a draw
The controversy and commotion surrounding the short-lived European Super League was cast aside for a few welcomed hours Tuesday in rainy Madrid for the resumption of the continent’s cornerstone, the UEFA Champions League.
And on a night pitting two of the world heavyweights who nine days earlier had threatened to break from the tournament, a young American from Pennsylvania burst back into the spotlight with a first-half goal and put his club in position to reach the May 29 final.
Christian Pulisic, a 22-year-old winger from Hershey, became the first U.S. national team player to score in a Champions League semifinal, and Chelsea happily accepted a 1-1 draw against Real Madrid in the first of two legs.
“It’s a proud moment, but the job is nowhere near done,” Pulisic said. “There’s still a lot of work to do.”
How they got here: Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain has won four of its last five matches across all competitions. Its lone loss during that stretch was a 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal. The week before, Les Parisiens won their first bout, 3-2, avenging a loss to the German power in last year’s final. Their three away goals provided the tiebreaker that pushed PSG into Wednesday’s first leg.
The French club topped Barcelona in the round of 16, 5-2 on aggregate. It lost two of its first three group stage matches, but won its last two by a combined 8-2 margin over Manchester United and İstanbul Başakşehir.
PSG dismissed Thomas Tuchel as coach in December. He was replaced by former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino in January. Chelsea, which drew Real Madrid in Tuesday’s semifinal, hired Tuchel three weeks after Pochettino joined Paris Saint-Germain.
How they got here: Manchester City
City advanced to the semifinals after a pair of victories over Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinals and Borussia Mönchengladbach in the round of 16. The team did not lose a group stage game, winning all but its second match against FC Porto, a scoreless draw in early December.
Coach Pep Guardiola won the European Cup as a player in 1992 — the same year the competition was renamed Champions League. He won it twice more as the manager of FC Barcelona but has yet to advance beyond the semifinals since joining Manchester City in 2016.
Manchester City holds a 10-point lead atop the Premier League table. It has won four of its last five league games, earning those wins by a decisive 12-3 margin.