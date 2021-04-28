I refuse to drink Rolling Rock anymore, but it’s better than incessant pre-draft hype.
This isn’t an anti-draft column, however, because I am actually more excited about the event after not letting anticipation dominate my life. This pandemic has been diabolical, but there are benefits to being forced to reconfigure our jumbled lives. For me, the draft occupies an ideal position now, pushed aside and minimized but still accessible. Now that the draft is here, I can go to it willingly — rather than being engulfed by it — and this sense of choice will make the week entertaining instead of exhausting.
Maybe the draft is your thing and it needs to occupy more space. Maybe the cancellation of the combine made you break out in hives. Maybe you need more scrutiny of prospects, more speculation, more debate-show arguments, more film breakdown, more misinformation from conniving front offices. If so, you will come to the table Thursday night with a different kind of hunger, a voracious appetite, and that’s good for the event, too.
But I suspect I’m not the only one cutting back on my NFL draft obsession, and there’s a lesson here for a sports world built on an excessive churn. For more than a year, sports leagues and media companies have had to consider how to fuel the passion of disconnected fan bases. In the past, they’ve been concerned only with going bigger, offering more games, charging more, making more, overwhelming the public with options, testing a market that seemingly can’t be saturated. But there are limits to everything, and quantity is no substitute for quality, even when the audience loves something fervently. Just the same, the promotion of a huge event shouldn’t require unyielding analysis, especially the kind that doesn’t involve new information, to build anticipation.
The pandemic presented a valuable opportunity to evaluate and reinvent, to be safer and smarter in determining how to repackage the games. But everyone is so nervous about the revenue shortfalls. Reclamation and maintenance of the norm have trumped innovation. The NFL is proceeding with an enhanced 17-game schedule. The NBA basically took a long weekend off after crowning a 2020 champion and commenced with a 2020-21 season full of injuries and wildly erratic games.
There’s always reason to do the same ol’ thing bigger. But for more than a year, the most memorable moments in sports haven’t been so grand. Last year’s virtual NFL draft, staged during a time of sports nothingness, was a perfect example. It wasn’t slickly produced. It was raw. It wasn’t centered around the drama of roster construction. The focus was on the stories of the players realizing their dreams during an agonizing time.
It was less.
In a world of noise, sports don’t need to be consistently louder and larger to command attention. The sports media need to learn this as well. The NFL draft has become tiresome for me because the actual event often feels like a bizarre overtime of some weird game we’re playing instead of being the showcase it should be. By the time the draft begins, it feels like we are deciding an argument, not experiencing a moment. That feeling is even stronger during games of consequence, when playoff results and championship matchups are reduced to material to ponder superstar legacies.
That’s the burden of extreme media hype. For as much as people denounce it, they are addicted to it.
Pandemic distraction saved me, for this year. The troubling innuendo about Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields’s work ethic and sophistication was a turnoff. The conversation about Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s balanced perspective — football is his passion but not his obsession — was headache-inducing. The fixation on the San Francisco 49ers’ QB situation veered from interesting to a classic pre-draft train wreck.
San Francisco Coach Kyle Shanahan was amusing, at least. When asked this week about the future of incumbent starter Jimmy Garoppolo, Shanahan tried to get philosophical with his evasiveness.
“I can’t guarantee that anybody in the world will be alive Sunday, so I can’t guarantee who will be on our roster on Sunday,” said Shanahan, whose team traded up to the No. 3 pick and is expected to select a quarterback. “So that goes for all of us.”
The coach’s words led all-pro tight end George Kittle to joke on Twitter: “I’ll call you Sunday to let you know I’m alive coach.”
If the 49ers reach for Mac Jones, any chance Kittle might play possum?
Sorry, that’s too hot of a take for a recovering draftnik.
Honestly, I am eager to be surprised Thursday night by what the Niners do and what every other team decides after Jacksonville takes Lawrence first. The draft isn’t about filling in blanks for me this year. I won’t have to cut through as many preconceived notions to appreciate a good story or simply to enjoy being shocked. It will be as close to a real-time joy as I experience these days.
It’s still possible to make big-time sports simple.
