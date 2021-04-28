But I suspect I’m not the only one cutting back on my NFL draft obsession, and there’s a lesson here for a sports world built on an excessive churn. For more than a year, sports leagues and media companies have had to consider how to fuel the passion of disconnected fan bases. In the past, they’ve been concerned only with going bigger, offering more games, charging more, making more, overwhelming the public with options, testing a market that seemingly can’t be saturated. But there are limits to everything, and quantity is no substitute for quality, even when the audience loves something fervently. Just the same, the promotion of a huge event shouldn’t require unyielding analysis, especially the kind that doesn’t involve new information, to build anticipation.