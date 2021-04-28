Spring training ballparks also don’t hold the crowds major leaguers are used to. Or have the distance between the dugout and home plate that major leaguers are used to. Or, for that matter, the usual distance from fans who can shout praise and insults — often in equal doses — at players who can’t close their ears. On Tuesday night, for example, one man spent a good few minutes pestering Nationals left fielder Kyle Schwarber at the Toronto Blue Jays’ temporary home in Florida, where they’ve fled because of Canada’s strict coronavirus regulations. He started with a low rumble in a quiet moment of the action. Then his voice grew, drawing a few embarrassed laughs from nearby seats.
“Kyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyylllle!,” the man yelled. “Kyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyle! I know you hear me!”
Schwarber, standing about 100 feet away, never flinched or turned. But yes, he almost certainly heard the odd calls of his name. It’s hard to miss much when watching a regular season game inside a small spring training facility. The crack of the bat has an added pop. So does the sound of a fastball smacking the catcher’s leather mitt. Cheers, of course, are measured by attendance rules amid the ongoing pandemic. There were 1,471 people, a good chunk Nationals fans, on hand for a 9-5 loss to Toronto on Tuesday. For TV, there was some added artificial crowd noise.
But they still caught star players, a full nine innings of them, in a way that’s typically reserved for college baseball, the minors or spring exhibitions. The result counted. This was Max Scherzer, a future Hall of Famer, grunting through a start that, in moments, could feel like a one-man play. This was Guerrero belting three shots out of the building. This was Trea Turner homering once, then twice, in a park that decidedly favors bats.
And that meant not everyone was taken by such an intimate setting in April. A little damage blunts the charm.
“You got to deal with it. As much as you think it sucks, everybody thinks it sucks. They probably think it sucks,” said Scherzer, who was taxed by seven runs (five of them earned) in five innings. “They want to be playing probably in the Rogers Centre. But they come out here, they’re ready to roll, we’re ready to roll, there is no ifs, ands or buts about it. These are big league games and you got to be ready to complete against the best players in the league.”
That last part — the “best players in the league” — is why it’s such a cool experience for fans. Nationals Manager Dave Martinez waved and chatted with them while walking from the tunnel to dugout before first pitch. Ryan Zimmerman spotted a familiar face and shouted “Good to see you!” over the thumping country music. Josh Bell, the Nationals’ new first baseman, stopped on the dugout steps after batting practice and took a distanced photo with a teenage boy. When Bell retreated into the tunnel, the boy hugged his dad.
From 20 rows up, roughly the highest point of the one-level stadium, it was easy to spot each Nationals jerseys. There were the familiar shirts with Scherzer (No. 31), Strasburg (37) and Soto (22) on the back. But mixed in were long-ago first baseman Nick Johnson (24), former infielder Danny Espinosa (18), former third baseman Anthony Rendon (6) and former bullpen catcher Nilson Robledo (88). The club’s short history was well covered.
“The clubhouse and everything is actually really nice,” Turner said. “I think they did a good job of setting everything up and putting some money into it so it wasn’t just thrown together, per se. Facility has been great. It was definitely weird playing here. With the small stadium, the cutouts back in the stands, haven’t seen those yet this year.”
The lighting was weird, too, even with the auxiliary towers. Yet Turner didn’t complain.
“We’re pretty spoiled in the stadiums we play in,” he offered. “So any time we got to go to a place like this, and the lighting situation is different, it definitely plays a factor but they’re going through the same thing we’re going through.”
Early on, as Turner led off the game against Blue Jays reliever Trent Thornton, fans could read Turner’s frustration. He was unhappy with a called strike, then turned to shake his head at Martinez and hitting coach Kevin Long. The difference here was that he shared that moment with dozens of people, who jeered the home-plate umpire. They were called to argue by the look on Turner’s face.
And later, with Josh Harrison up in the second, the crowd shrieked when a fastball ran high and tight. There was a thud of the pitch hitting … something. It didn’t sound good. But Harrison spun toward the bench, smiled and pointed to the guard on his hand, nodding that he was okay. Then the whole stadium breathed out, laughing together.