“We’re going to react to what happens in front of us,” Rivera said at a news conference this month, a refrain he has repeated often during the pre-draft process.
Washington is in decent position despite its middle-of-the-pack selection in the first round. Not only did the team achieve its short-term free agency objectives by plugging gaps at quarterback, wide receiver and cornerback, but this year it has more second-day draft capital. Last year, Washington did not have a second-round pick, having traded it away in 2019 in a move up the board to select defensive end Montez Sweat. Washington has a second-rounder this year in addition to an extra third-rounder, courtesy of the trade that sent left tackle Trent Williams to the San Francisco 49ers.
That flexibility could be particularly important during what should be an atypical draft. The evaluation process was different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, with the altered college football season and lack of scouting combine and in-person meetings with prospects forcing teams to make adjustments.
Washington could go in several directions with its early-round picks. The team’s long-term priority remains finding a franchise quarterback, and it is widely expected that three will be selected with the first three picks Thursday. The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets are seen as locks for Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson, respectively, while San Francisco could choose Mac Jones, Justin Fields or Trey Lance.
Beyond that, things are less clear. Last week, NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said he could only see Washington trading up for Lance, the unproven but tantalizing prospect from North Dakota State. Moving up wouldn’t be cheap. Atlanta, Cincinnati, Miami, Detroit and Carolina — which have the fourth through eighth picks, the range in which the fourth and fifth quarterbacks drafted could go — will demand a premium. San Francisco set the market by trading the 12th pick in the first round, a third-round pick this year and a first-round pick next year to move up nine spots.
“I don’t know if they’re that close to making that type of move,” Jeremiah said of Washington. “If [Lance] started to drift, I would say: ‘Okay, I get it. Be bold and go do it.’ Outside of that, I would say probably stay back there.”
If Washington keeps the 19th pick, it could address needs at linebacker or offensive line. Jeremiah noted this class is deep at off-ball linebacker, so if Washington missed the top prospects, such as Penn State’s Micah Parsons and Notre Dame’s Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, it could find a good one on Day 2.
After the top two tackles, Oregon’s Penei Sewell and Northwestern’s Rashawn Slater, there is a lack of consensus around the next wave of prospects. Jeremiah noted Southern California’s Alijah Vera-Tucker is “one of the safest players” in the draft who has played both tackle and guard, and the next group of tackles is “a flavor thing” that includes Virginia Tech’s Christian Darrisaw, Oklahoma State’s Teven Jenkins and Notre Dame’s Liam Eichenberg.
“Teams have them all over the map,” he added.
Another option is safety. Washington has five on the roster, but the best three (Kam Curl, Landon Collins and Deshazor Everett) play strong safety, and the only experienced free safety (Troy Apke) was benched twice last year. Jeremy Reaves was solid in three starts as a stopgap free safety near the end of the season, but Washington could consider upgrading with TCU’s Trevon Moehrig, a free safety projected to go in the first round, or Day 2 options such as Central Florida’s Richie Grant and Oregon’s Jevon Holland.
Of course, there is always the chance Washington selects a player at a different position in the first round. The team has said it aimed to fill roster holes in free agency so it could choose the best players in the draft.
“We’ve got to really look at drafting the best player available,” Rivera said. “But [we’re] always keeping in mind what our true need is.”
Washington’s last option is to trade down. This seems unlikely, but it’s possible if the team’s preferred prospects are picked and it doesn’t feel strongly about its remaining choices. NFL analysts have predicted that many teams could try to trade down considering the uncertainty of this year’s draft, possibly in exchange for picks in future years.
No matter what Washington decides, the groundwork will have been laid long before. Four weeks ago, free agency slowed, and since then, the team has been gauging its options, testing the market.
“Sometimes you go up; sometimes you go back to get more,” Rivera said. “Again, we will react to the 18 teams in front of us.”