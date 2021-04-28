Lately, the Wizards seem to be taking their coach’s words to heart. Washington has grabbed every rope it’s been thrown this month — including a largely healthy roster and a relatively soft schedule — and climbed into the play-in tournament.
But no opportunity was greater than Wednesday night’s at Capital One Arena, when Washington beat the Los Angeles Lakers, 116-107, in its first nationally broadcast game since November 2019.
Already a game ahead of Chicago for the 10th and final spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament ahead of the clash against the defending champions, Washington (28-34) grew its lead with the Bulls’ (26-36) loss at New York.
But Wednesday was more a chance to show the wider basketball world who these Wizards have become after a blockbuster trade to start the season and near-constant tumult from that moment on.
They didn't let it go to waste.
Brooks said before the game he no longer believes in the theory that nationally broadcast games spur teams to play better because of the bump in audience. Perhaps it was just knowing the Lakers were on the other end of the court — even without LeBron James (right ankle sprain) — that led to his team’s aggressive approach against the reigning champs.
Daniel Gafford began the trend with a ferocious one-handed dunk over Kyle Kuzma. Chandler Hutchison joined the action with one over Taler Horton-Tucker and Rui Hachimura sent Anthony Davis into the stanchion after a slam that might have been the highlight of the game.
It almost became egregious when backup point guard Ish Smith added a dunk to the list.
Washington supplemented its 62 points in the paint (to the Lakers’ 54) with six three-pointers and passable defense.
Beal led with 27 points, including three three-pointers and just one trip to the foul line. Russell Westbrook notched career triple-double No. 176, putting him just five short of Oscar Robertson’s record, with 18 points, 18 rebounds and 14 assists.
Elsewhere, the Wizards got a huge lift from Alex Len (18 points, nine rebounds), Hachimura (12 points) and Smith (12 points).
Anthony Davis led Los Angeles with 26 points and Andre Drummond added 17.
In control from the middle of the second quarter on, the Wizards twice pushed their lead to eight before finally reaching double digits with just under five to play in the third quarter. The Lakers missed 4 of 5 shots in stretch of just over two minutes and Len worked away at the rim to put up five points.
Although Los Angeles (36-26) scored 35 in the first quarter shooting 60 percent from the field, Washington bounced back with a more aggressive second quarter from Hachimura and some typically steady play from Robin Lopez.
Midway through the second quarter, Westbrook chucked the ball with two hands to Lopez in the lane, which the center caught, dribbled once and spun for a two-handed dunk. He got an assist from Westbrook on the next possession for a hook shot then pulled off the same dunk move after Davis missed a jumper on the other end and hit a layup to cap an eight-point run that put the Wizards up four with over four minutes left before halftime.
The flashes of individual might, especially at the rim, continued until the end.