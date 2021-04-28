Midway through the second quarter, Westbrook chucked the ball with two hands to Lopez in the lane, which the center caught, dribbled once and spun for a two-handed dunk. He got an assist from Westbrook on the next possession for a hook shot then pulled off the same dunk move after Davis missed a jumper on the other end and hit a layup to cap an eight-point run that put the Wizards up four with over four minutes left before halftime.