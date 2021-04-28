Lately, the Wizards seem to be taking their coach’s words to heart. Washington has grabbed every rope it’s been thrown this month — including a largely healthy roster and a relatively soft schedule — and climbed into position to reach the NBA’s play-in tournament.
But no opportunity was greater than Wednesday night’s at Capital One Arena, where Washington beat the Los Angeles Lakers, 116-107, in its first nationally broadcast game since November 2019.
Already a game ahead of Chicago for the 10th and final spot in the Eastern Conference play-in event ahead of the clash against the defending champions, Washington (28-34) grew its lead as the Bulls (26-36) lost at New York.
But Wednesday was more a chance to show the wider basketball world who these Wizards have become after a blockbuster trade to start the season and near-constant tumult from that moment on.
They didn’t let it go to waste.
“I’m glad that the league allowed us to be on national TV, ESPN. I thought we earned that with what we’ve done,” Brooks said. “I mean, we’ve got two really high, high-level players, but our other guys are coming along. They’re working. They’re scrappy. They’re finding a way. They’re finding Raul [Neto]. Raul doesn’t get any credit; he just goes in there and battles and competes. Ish [Smith] came in and gave us good minutes. We just — all of us are chipping away and improving and getting better as the season’s going on. ... Good to get a win against one of the best teams in the league.”
Brooks said before the game he no longer believes in the theory that nationally broadcast games spur teams to play better because of the bump in audience. Perhaps it was just knowing the Lakers were on the other end of the court — even without LeBron James (right ankle sprain) — that led to his team’s aggressive approach against the reigning champs.
Daniel Gafford began the trend with a ferocious one-handed dunk over Kyle Kuzma. Chandler Hutchison joined the action with one over Talen Horton-Tucker, and Rui Hachimura sent Anthony Davis into the stanchion after a slam that might have been the highlight of the game.
It almost became egregious when Smith, the 6-foot backup point guard, added a dunk to the list.
“I saw [Hutchison] dunking, DG was dunking, so I thought I had to do it, too," Hachimura said, laughing. “Ish was the one, yeah. Ish had the best dunk tonight. ... It’s crazy, I was actually talking to someone about [whether] Ish can dunk. And then he actually did it, so I was like, ‘Oh. Okay.’”
Washington supplemented its 62 points in the paint (to the Lakers’ 54) with six three-pointers and solid defense.
Bradley Beal led with 27 points, including three three-pointers and just one trip to the foul line. Russell Westbrook notched career triple-double No. 176 — putting him just five short of Oscar Robertson’s record — with 18 points, 18 rebounds and 14 assists.
Elsewhere, the Wizards got a huge lift from Alex Len (18 points, nine rebounds), Hachimura (12 points) and Smith (12 points).
“We have so many guys that work their tail off when they’re not playing — guys like Hutch, who hadn’t played in a while, did a great job tonight,” Westbrook said. “Just having so many people impact the game makes my job a lot easier. ... Tonight, they did an amazing job of just having an imprint on the game.”
Davis, in just his fourth game back from a calf and Achilles’ injury, led Los Angeles with 26 points and Andre Drummond added 17.
In control from the middle of the second quarter on, the Wizards twice pushed their lead to eight before finally reaching double digits with just under five to play in the third quarter. The Lakers missed 4 of 5 shots in a stretch of just over two minutes, and Len worked away at the rim to put up five points.
“Alex is long, and he has good experience, and he knows where to be,” Brooks said. “His minutes changed the game; his minutes won the game."
Although Los Angeles (36-26) scored 35 in the first quarter, shooting 60 percent from the field, Washington bounced back with a more aggressive second quarter from Hachimura and some typically steady play from Robin Lopez.
Midway through the second quarter, Westbrook chucked the ball with two hands to Lopez in the lane, where the center caught it, dribbled once and spun for a two-handed dunk. He got an assist from Westbrook on the next possession for a hook shot, then pulled off the same dunk move after Davis missed a jumper on the other end and hit a layup to cap an eight-point run that put the Wizards up four with more than four minutes left before halftime.
The flashes of individual might continued until the end, each one a reflection of Washington’s general aura of late.
“The vibe changed because we’ve been winning; it’s a lot more fun,” Len said. “. . . We’ve been winning. We just feed off that energy. Guys are playing a little harder. The opportunity is there for us to make the playoffs. So everybody’s just giving everything they have. They understand what’s at stake.”