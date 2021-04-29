“Now we know: We’re not promised anything,” Willemssen said. “So we’re playing that way.”
As the spring sports season gets underway across the D.C. area, the general attitude of players and coaches is one of cautious optimism and constant gratitude. Some of the obstacles presented by the coronavirus pandemic — ubiquitous protocols, low turnout, general uncertainty — are just as present as they were in the winter and fall. But the school year’s final athletic season is the most robust the area has had since before the pandemic, with most districts holding some form of a season. Not all the schedules look the same, but there will be plenty of opportunities to make new memories.
The Knights created their first with a 13-0 win over Bishop McNamara to begin the season. Sophomore pitcher Katie Kutz threw a one-hitter.
For private schools, the spring sports experience will vary based on location and conference. The Washington Catholic Athletic Conference limits teams to two games per week, all against conference opponents.
The Independent School League also has a two-game-per-week limit, and those games must be played against the same opponent. ISL athletes and coaches also undergo coronavirus testing each week.
D.C. baseball has participation issues
Entering 2020, Wilson baseball Coach Jimmy Silk believed D.C. public school baseball was on the rise. Equipment and resources around the District were becoming available, and the talent level was improving. With the pandemic, that momentum screeched to a stop.
D.C. public school baseball is now regressing. While the D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association’s 12 athletic programs can still form teams this season, Silk said only about 30 percent of the schools are fielding a squad.
“Losing the entirety of the 2020 season, in addition to virtual learning through the spring 2021 season, in my opinion, it’s going to take a long time to recover,” said Silk, whose program has claimed 27 consecutive DCIAA titles. “You can’t have kids not playing baseball for two years. And some of these players on DCIAA teams don’t necessarily play travel baseball in the fall, so the spring season is just really important for D.C. public baseball.”
While the DCIAA has produced a schedule for this season, Silk predicts most of the games won’t be played. Wilson is scheduled to open conference play against Theodore Roosevelt on Monday, but Silk is uncertain whether the Rough Riders will have a team.
Coach Kip Smith, whose School Without Walls program is playing this season, said there are several barriers limiting baseball participation. Some students are struggling to schedule doctor appointments to gain medical clearance. Many students are still learning virtually, so some don’t have transportation to and from practices, and others are living outside of the area. Also, basketball and football, the most popular sports in the District, are holding workouts this spring for the first time in more than a year.
Silk and Smith are happy their teams are playing for the first time in two years, but they worry about other DCIAA players.
“For the kids who are at these other DCIAA schools who were looking forward to a 12- or 15-game DCIAA schedule — that doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen, which is really unfortunate,” said Silk, whose players visit a free coronavirus testing center every Monday and receive results by the next day.
Business as usual in Virginia
The athletic calendar that most resembles normalcy is that of Northern Virginia public schools. The second-semester schedules are condensed, and occasionally put on pause out of caution, but otherwise the seasons have proceeded as usual.
For the Annandale boys’ soccer team, the season started Tuesday night with a 4-2 win over Thomas Jefferson. Junior midfielder Joshua Espinoza spent the afternoon before the game at home preparing. In a normal year, he would have gathered with his teammates after school and killed time with drills and jokes as they waited for kickoff. But with virtual schooling, that is one of many routines that has been derailed.
“Usually we could just be a team and relax until it was time to go to the game,” Espinoza said. “But we’ve all agreed to stick to the new protocols and follow them. We all just feel lucky that there will be a season this year.”
Last year’s team only got a few scrimmages before the season was canceled. Atoms Coach Tejas Patel said that some of the seniors from that squad have already stopped by to watch practice this spring.
The Atoms will play 10 regular season games followed by a postseason. Many public health protocols are still in place, but the Atoms are not required to play with masks like local basketball players were this winter.
For a long time, Espinoza said he feared this season would never happen, that Tuesday’s opener would never come. But it did, and that afternoon he felt both eager to take the field and also grateful for the opportunity.
“The love for the sport that all of us have, that’s what makes us take a risk even by going to practice,” Espinoza said. “Even the coaches, they don’t have to do this. But they want to be here, they want to take a risk.”
An accelerated ramp-up in Maryland
Many local teams are still grappling with the loss of last season as they proceed into this new one. Asked recently how many of her players are new to her team this year, Severna Park girls’ lacrosse Coach Kaitlyn Hines stood at practice and started counting. “One, two, three,” and then she stopped to reconsider: Did this include players whose varsity experience consists of two weeks of practices and scrimmages last spring, before the shutdown?
Counting those players as newcomers — because, in a practical sense, they are — the number is 22 out of 28 on the roster. The other six have not suited up since they were underclassmen on the 2019 state championship team. So yes, there has been some catching up to do.
“We have a couple of seniors who have never played with the sophomores that we have,” Hines said. “They know each other’s names, but they’re coming into it like: ‘I’ve never played with her before. I’ve never talked to her before.’ ”
As with virtually any local program this spring, the 2021 season is essentially a reset. But lacrosse relies on team chemistry more than most other spring sports, many of which are individual or based on individual contributions.
With her team back together at last, Hines said her focus is on only the broadest strokes. The preseason leaves little time for passing, shooting or conditioning. For that, Severna Park will rely on the players’ own training. Instead, the team’s main task will be to install some semblance of offensive and defensive schemes before the season opener against Broadneck on May 7 — 716 days after the 2019 state title game.
At first, the Falcons were unsure of themselves after virtually two years apart. But over the past two weeks, a team has taken shape.
“It was just different in the fact that the leadership piece was missing,” Hines said. “So many of these girls, my seniors now missed their junior years, so it’s strange for them to come back out and [think], ‘Oh, we’re the ones in charge now.’ I think that was a challenge, finding their voice.”
