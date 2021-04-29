As the spring sports season gets underway across the D.C. area, the general attitude of players and coaches is one of cautious optimism and constant gratitude. Some of the obstacles presented by the coronavirus pandemic — ubiquitous protocols, low turnout, general uncertainty — are just as present as they were in the winter and fall. But the school year’s final athletic season is the most robust the area has had since before the pandemic, with most districts holding some form of a season. Not all the schedules look the same, but there will be plenty of opportunities to make new memories.