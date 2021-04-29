A first-team all-ACC honoree in 2019 who opted out of the 2020 season because of “deep concerns about staying healthy” amid the pandemic, Farley’s invitation to the draft reflected a consensus that he was likely to go early despite the layoff and questions about the health of his back.
After Farley posted his video on Wednesday, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, tweeted at him to “get ready to hear your name called in the first round tomorrow night!”
“Caleb Farley tested positive for Covid 19 yesterday on a test administered by the NFL,” Rosenhaus told Pro Football Talk via text message. “He is totally asymptomatic and feels completely normal. However he won’t be allowed to attend the draft in Cleveland.”
In his video, Farley said, “I’m still in good spirits. I’m not going to let nothing or nobody ruin this week for me, because it’s a dream come true.”
Farley’s positive test likely can’t help a player whose back problems could be a red flag for teams. He underwent a microdiscectomy procedure in March that kept him from participating in Virginia Tech’s Pro Day workouts for NFL scouts and executives. That was his second back surgery following an injury he said he suffered while lifting weights in August 2019.
Farley also suffered a torn knee ligament before his freshman season with the Hokies, after which the team moved him from wide receiver to cornerback. Following a redshirt season in 2017, the 6-foot-2, 207-pound North Carolina native proved a quick study when he returned to action. He had a sack and two interceptions in his first college game, a win over Florida State, earning him ACC Defensive Back of the Week honors.
In 2019, Farley’s 16 passes defended led the ACC and he added four interceptions before missing the final two games with what were described as back spasms. He hasn’t played in 17 months, but the skills he showed, combined with impressive size and room to improve at a relatively new position, have NFL front offices highly intrigued.
“I think he’s the most talented corner in the whole draft,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said of Farley on Wednesday (via the Akron Beacon Journal). “That’s one of those decisions that’s really not going to be made by general managers. It’s going to be made by your doctor.”
“It’s hard to say what will happen on draft day,” Farley said earlier this month on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I’m expected to fall because of this operation that I had.
“But it doesn’t matter where you get drafted. That’s just the start of your career, and I’m thankful to have a start. I’m very fortunate.”
The draft will be held from Thursday through Saturday in downtown Cleveland. Other top cornerback prospects include Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II, South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn, Northwestern’s Greg Newsome, Florida State’s Asante Samuel Jr., Georgia’s Eric Stokes, Syracuse’s Ifeatu Melifonwu and UCF’s Aaron Robinson.