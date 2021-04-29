Farley also suffered a torn knee ligament before his freshman season with the Hokies, after which the team moved him from wide receiver to cornerback. Following a redshirt season in 2017, the 6-foot-2, 207-pound North Carolina native proved a quick study when he returned to action. He had a sack and two interceptions in his first college game, a win over Florida State, earning him ACC Defensive Back of the Week honors.