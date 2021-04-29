Washington had to tweak its lineup once again in the absence of Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson, both out with lower-body injuries, but it did return a key piece Thursday night in defenseman Justin Schultz after he had missed the previous three games with a lower-body injury. And Schultz, playing in place of Carlson on the power-play unit, helped the Capitals get on the board first after Pittsburgh drew the game’s first penalty, rifling a shot near the net that was tipped in by T.J. Oshie at the 7:27 mark of the first period.