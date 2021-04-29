By the time Jake Guentzel scored in the extra period to secure Pittsburgh a 5-4 win, the New York Islanders had beaten the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, 4-0. The combination of these results — a victory for the Penguins, an overtime point for the Capitals — cemented postseason births for both teams, which are tied atop the East Division with 69 points apiece.
“You can never take that for granted so that’s the first step you’ve got to accomplish to be able to compete for the [Stanley] Cup,” said Washington’s Lars Eller, whose team qualified for the playoffs for a seventh consecutive year. “You’ve got to get in so we can check mark that, but focus on next game. But that’s the first accomplishment.”
The bizarre clinching scenario became a reality with 15 seconds left in regulation, when Tom Wilson scored from the doorstep on a feed from Evgeny Kuznetsov with the Capitals pushing for an equalizer and their net empty.
“There was a lot of good things we did tonight … we had our looks in overtime. You get your look, it doesn’t work. It goes back the other way pretty quick and the game’s over,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said of Guentzel’s game-winner.
Washington had to tweak its lineup once again in the absence of Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson, both out with lower-body injuries, but it did return a key piece Thursday night in defenseman Justin Schultz after he had missed the previous three games with a lower-body injury. And Schultz, playing in place of Carlson on the power-play unit, helped the Capitals get on the board first after Pittsburgh drew the game’s first penalty, rifling a shot near the net that was tipped in by T.J. Oshie at the 7:27 mark of the first period.
It was the 11th power-play goal of the season for Oshie, tied for second in the NHL and also tied for the most the 34-year-old has scored on the power play during his career.
Pittsburgh, winner of eight of its previous 11, responded with the game’s next two goals — Kasperi Kapanen beat Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek from the left circle after picking off a rare giveaway by Nicklas Backstrom with 4:33 left in the first period, and then Frederick Gaudreau scored with 11:28 left in the second.
The Capitals’ defensemen, who entered the night with an NHL-best 122 combined points, continued to produce more offense as the contest wore on — including a game-tying goal from Dmitry Orlov, whose slap shot ricocheted off the iron and off the back of Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry to tie the game less than a minute after Gaudreau’s goal.
“It was a really tight game. Two points could have gone to either side,” Eller said.
Schultz found himself with another opportunity to set up a teammate later in the second period, feeding Daniel Sprong for a goal in front of the net to give Washington a 3-2 lead with 4:53 left in the second.
It was the fourth goal in three games from Sprong, who had scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win over the Islanders on Tuesday night.
The Penguins have proved to be a resilient bunch over the final two months of the season — they sat in fifth place in the Eastern Conference on March 1, only to turn around their season with points in 16 of their next 20 games — and they had an answer for Washington’s momentum swings Thursday night. Forward Zach Aston-Reese beat Vanecek with a backhand in front of the net to tie the score at 3 with less than two minutes left in the second period.
“The ones we gave were pretty big, so there’s a couple of turnovers. They turn things around pretty quick if you don’t take care of the puck,” Laviolette said.
The Capitals went on the power play with 12:15 left in the third period after Pittsburgh’s Bryan Rust was called for holding the stick of Washington’s Lars Eller, and they had looks at the net on shots from Kuznetzov and Anthony Mantha but couldn’t convert.
Kapanen found himself all alone on a breakaway with just over nine minutes remaining, beating Vanacek on the short side for the go-ahead goal. Pittsburgh had chances to put it away; it drew a power play but came up empty later in the period, and Kris Letang hit the post on an open net after the Capitals pulled Vanecek in the final minute.
Washington had its looks in overtime, including a slap shot turned away by Mantha. But Pittsburgh was the most resilient, securing its postseason spot after Guentzel flipped a puck past Vanecek at 2:11 of the extra period.
The Penguins took the win, but both teams could start preparing for the playoffs.
“We talked about the way that this game would most likely be played and that’s exactly how it was played,” Laviolette said. “And it did have that playoff feel to it.”