The 11th-ranked middleweight contender previously said he will not be able to walk without crutches for the next eight weeks and will not be able to train for the next six to 12 months.
“Man, this is not fun. I can’t believe it happened. I just appreciate all my family, all my friends and my fans — everyone who’s sending me prayers and well wishes,” he said in a video from his hospital bed earlier this week.
“I do think I’m going to probably try to document this recovery — there’s going to be tons of physical therapy and stuff — and try to keep you guys involved because … the amount of outpouring love I got is insane. I want to keep you guys in the loop of what’s going on and how I’m doing. Thank you so much, you guys. I love you.”
Seventeen seconds into the first round of his fight with Hall, Weidman threw a heavy kick, which Hall checked, before hearing “a click” when Weidman’s lower leg broke.
“I thought it was a slap, but I didn’t feel the slap on my calf, so that’s got to be his bone. And when he landed, it clicked in,” Hall said.
Weidman’s leg was placed in a compression boot, and he was carried out of the octagon on a stretcher. Surgeons later used a titanium rod to stabilize the leg.
Weidman showed the incisions from his lower thigh down to his ankle in an Instagram post Wednesday, saying his toes “still feel weird, they still feel tingly.”
Oddly, Weidman was in Hall’s position the last time a checked kick resulted in a broken leg in the UFC.
He became the middleweight champion in 2013 after Anderson Silva suffered a similar injury and was sidelined for more than a year. Silva retired in 2020 after Hall beat him by fourth-round TKO. The first such incident occurred in 2008 and involved lightweight Corey Hill, who fought 11 more times after recovering from the injury, according to ESPN.
Hall, who suffered his first professional loss to Weidman in 2010, became the first UFC fighter to win without a single leg strike Saturday.
“Honestly, there’s not much to say. It just sucks,” Hall said during his post-fight news conference. “The only thing I can do is just wish him well.”