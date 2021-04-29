Mullins scored twice earlier in the game and recorded his league-best 16th hit off a left-hander when he opened the bottom of the first with a single off New York starter Jordan Montgomery. He enters the final day of April with a .918 OPS; two years ago at this time, he had been demoted to Class AAA after serving as Baltimore’s Opening Day center fielder, eventually falling to Class AA Bowie later in the summer.
“I’m so proud of him,” said Trey Mancini, who drove in Mullins in the first and homered in the sixth. “To go from being the major league starting center fielder a couple years ago and being the heir apparent to Adam Jones out there — the reins were kind of handed to Cedric, and he had a really tough start to the year and ended up in Bowie, and he just completely built himself back up from a mental standpoint, and physically, he made some adjustments, too. He’s lethal out there in every aspect of the game.”
Added starter Jorge López: “He’s the guy. He’s the guy we need every day.”
The Yankees had made a similar attempt to score in the top of the 10th against left-hander Tanner Scott, but leadoff man Tyler Wade struck out trying to bunt. Scott kept automatic runner Gio Urshela at second by fielding a comebacker. After an intentional walk, he recorded a traditional strikeout, bouncing back from consecutive outings in which he walked the bases loaded.
The game would not have reached extras had the Yankees not managed a two-out run against Baltimore closer César Valdez in the top of the ninth. Valdez issued a pair of walks to put himself in trouble and nearly worked his way out of it before Gleyber Torres doubled to left, but the Orioles (11-14) caught a break when the ball hopped over the wall, prompting the potential go-ahead run to hold at third base.
“Valdez is not going to be perfect on the year, but we trust him with the ball and more times than not it’s either a strikeout or ball’s on the ground,” Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde said.
