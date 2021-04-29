He also satisfies both benchmarks of Jennie Rees’s final fraction theory, which found that how fast a horse finishes in its final prep is crucial to its Kentucky Derby prospects, especially its speed over the last three-eighths of a mile. About three-quarters (23 of 31) of Kentucky Derby winners since 1990 have run the last three-eighths of a mile of their final Derby prep race in 38 seconds or less and also covered the final eighth of a mile in 13 seconds or less. Nearly 87 percent of those Derby winners (27 of 31) met at least one of those criteria. Highly Motivated ran the last three-eighths of the Blue Grass in 36.5 seconds and the last eighth of a mile in 12.2 seconds.