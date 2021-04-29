If you want a reason to bet against him other than his short price, consider his birthday. Essential Quality was foaled in April, meaning he just turned 3 this month. As a practical matter, all 2-year-old horses compete in the 3-year-old division starting in January, but not all Kentucky Derby horses are 3 years old by the traditional calendar. Aside from the last two Kentucky Derby winners, who won under abnormal circumstances, just six of the past 21 Derby winners were born in April or later. None of those victories occurred since the adoption of the current Road to the Kentucky Derby points system in 2013.
Essential Quality is also exiting a race that had a slow pace and an average final speed figure for a Grade 2 event. Such races are usually won by horses with his running style, and the Blue Grass Stakes was no different. Essential Quality and Highly Motivated were in lockstep until Essential Quality edged out a victory by a neck, giving him his fifth consecutive win.
Is that enough evidence to be wary of Essential Quality hitting the wire first on Saturday? It could be, which might allow for more value at the top of tickets this year. Here are three horses to be optimistic about in Saturday’s race, listed according to their morning line odds. Only horses with morning line odds of 10-1 or above were considered long shots for this analysis. The odds I think would be fair value for a win bet are also included.
No. 17 Highly Motivated (10-1)
Fair value odds: 4-1 or higher
Trainer Chad Brown, looking for his first Derby win, has a very talented colt in Highly Motivated. This son of Into Mischief has yet to win as a 3-year-old but his speed is tough to ignore, having earned a 102 Brisnet speed figure in each of his last three races. Only morning line favorite Essential Quality has recorded more than two triple-digit speed figures among this 20-horse field. Plus, Highly Motivated nearly held off Essential Quality in the Grade 2 Blue Grass Stakes in April.
He also satisfies both benchmarks of Jennie Rees’s final fraction theory, which found that how fast a horse finishes in its final prep is crucial to its Kentucky Derby prospects, especially its speed over the last three-eighths of a mile. About three-quarters (23 of 31) of Kentucky Derby winners since 1990 have run the last three-eighths of a mile of their final Derby prep race in 38 seconds or less and also covered the final eighth of a mile in 13 seconds or less. Nearly 87 percent of those Derby winners (27 of 31) met at least one of those criteria. Highly Motivated ran the last three-eighths of the Blue Grass in 36.5 seconds and the last eighth of a mile in 12.2 seconds.
And it sounds like Brown is already strategizing for how his horse will break from the outside in post No. 17, a position that has never produced a Kentucky Derby winner.
“It’s a little farther outside than we would have liked, but there’s a long run into the turn and this horse clearly has a lot of natural speed,” Brown told the Courier-Journal. “Hopefully we’ll be forward enough to come over and get some position into the first turn.”
No. 6 O Besos (20-1)
Fair value odds: 12-1 or higher
O Besos earned his spot in the Derby with a fourth-place finish in the Grade 2 Risen Star Stakes in February and a third-place finish in the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby in March. His two career wins have come as a maiden and in an allowance race for non-winners of two races lifetime, but he’s also the only runner in this field with at least five career races who improved his final speed figure in every start. The best-case scenario for a win in the Derby: a speed duel up front causes a pace meltdown, allowing this son of Orb to pick up the pieces and stage a late rally, passing tired horses.
“Sit back and make one big run,” trainer Greg Foley told reporters while waiting for official word that his colt would be in the race. “I think it’s definitely what we want to do.”
The potential for a speed duel is certainly there. Medina Spirit and Midnight Bourbon could both press for the lead early, setting a faster-than-normal pace. How fast would it have to be? Similar to the 2016 Run for the Roses. Danzing Candy set a blistering pace at the first quarter-mile and half-mile markers and Nyquist’s opening half-mile time was one of the fastest for a Derby winner since 2004, according to Timeform.
No. 16 King Fury (20-1)
Fair value odds: 15-1 or higher
King Fury, a son of Curlin and the first foal out of six-time stakes winner and 2016 Humana Distaff winner Taris, broke his maiden in his career debut in September at Churchill Downs, struggled in stakes company as a 3-year-old and then broke through in the slop during this year’s Grade 3 Lexington Stakes at Keeneland. Kenny McPeek’s colt took advantage of a blistering pace in that prep race and passed a quartet of tired horses starting at the top of the stretch.
A similar situation could develop on Saturday. Two horses in the field are need-to-lead types, and two others — Like the King and Brooklyn Strong — might be forced to go to the front earlier than usual due to their inside post positions, which could allow King Fury to once again sit back for a sweeping run toward the end.
There are other reasons to like him, too. He earned a career-high 95 Beyer Speed Figure and covered the last eighth of a mile in 12.8 seconds during the Lexington win, both testaments to his speed, and he appears to have a nice boost of inherited stamina from his mares to relish the 10-furlong Run for the Roses.