He was referring to 37 track deaths suffered in the 2019 racing year by thoroughbreds at Santa Anita Park in Southern California. The deaths attracted national headlines and sparked multiple official investigations, which found no criminal wrongdoing by trainers or track operators. But Gural believed drugs were partly at fault and that the uproar over the deaths contributed to the federal interest in 5 Stones’ findings. The U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York, where the cases are being prosecuted, did not respond to a message seeking comment. The FBI did not have a comment at the time of publication of this story.