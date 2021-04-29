So now, a month into what could be his first full season in the rotation, Ross can shift his discerning gaze. He’s not breaking down a string of subpar appearances. He is looking at above-average results and working to improve them. Against the Mets, for instance, he felt good about his one-strike sliders and not so good about the ones he threw with two strikes. Those, he explained, had to be in the dirt and instead hung near the bottom of the zone. He was also unhappy with plunking Pete Alonso with an 0-2 fastball, turning a put-away count into a free pass. He wants to have better and more consistent control of his sinker and four-seam fastball.