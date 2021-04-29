And that is more traction than Lester’s had to date.
“I just want to make sure that he’s completely healthy. That’s all it is as of right now,” Manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday, a few hours before an 8-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark in Dunedin. “He threw six innings, but he’s only done it once. We want to make sure that he rebounds right now. Fully.”
Lester, 37, threw around 20 pitches in a light bullpen session in Fredericksburg on Wednesday. His most recent simulated game stretched for six innings and 90 pitches. He has yet to throw in a real game this season after landing on the coronavirus-related injured list in early April. That was because he either tested positive or was exposed to an infected teammate in late March. The veteran lefty also missed part of spring training for surgery to remove one of his four parathyroid glands. In turn, his tenure with the Nationals, who signed him this January, has been a fit of stops and starts.
The team is now weighing caution against impulse: A shorthanded staff could use Lester’s metronome of an arm. But with Stephen Strasburg sidelined with shoulder inflammation, and all pitchers seeming a bit more fragile than usual, the Nationals (9-12) can’t afford to rush Lester’s return. They need him to join the club and stay. That’s one of their go-to platitudes that holds a bit more weight this spring.
“I want to sit down with him, I want to sit down with [pitching coach Jim] Hickey and just talk about the next few days,” Martinez said Wednesday afternoon. “We’ve got the day off [Thursday], we’ve got another day off Monday. We just want to talk about some different scenarios.”
Those off days create a lot of flexibility. They have allowed the Nationals to keep a four-man rotation without Strasburg and Lester. Max Scherzer, Patrick Corbin, Joe Ross and Erick Fedde have handled the starts since April 19, the day after Strasburg went to the IL. In theory, the Nationals could ride Scherzer, Corbin, Ross and Fedde until a May 7 matchup with the Yankees in New York.
Fedde faced the Blue Jays on Wednesday, allowing one run on two hits while striking out seven, in a season-high six innings. He and Ross have now started five of the Nationals’ nine wins, a stat that is both troubling and has kept the team afloat.
Martinez confirmed that Scherzer will stick on regular rest and pitch Sunday. Friday and Saturday starters will be determined Friday, Martinez added, and could very well be Ross and Corbin in that order. Each will be fully rested following outings against the Mets last weekend. Then, with the Nationals off again Monday, Fedde, Ross, Corbin and Scherzer line up before a fifth option is needed.
But if Lester is ready in the meantime, the Nationals could slide him into the rotation. They targeted him this winter because he’s made at least 31 starts in every full season since 2008. After the high-priced trio of Scherzer, Strasburg and Corbin, they value a veteran who can eat innings and not tax the bullpen. They were looking for an upgrade on Aníbal Sánchez’s results from 2020.
Soon, to make room for Lester on the 26-man roster, Washington will have to drop one of their nine relievers. Two logical choices are rookie Steven Fuentes — who’s yet to appear since he was promoted April 19 — or veteran Paolo Espino. And the Nationals will have to clear space on the 40-man roster, too, and could do so by placing reliever Luis Avilán on the 60-day IL. Avilán tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow this month and underwent Tommy John surgery.
They are not quite at the point of shuffling for Lester. But they are closer, which is a lot closer than they’ve been.