Lester, 37, threw around 20 pitches in a light bullpen session in Fredericksburg on Wednesday. His most recent simulated game stretched for six innings and 90 pitches. He has yet to throw in a real game this season after landing on the coronavirus-related injured list in early April. That was because he either tested positive or was exposed to an infected teammate in late March. The veteran lefty also missed part of spring training for surgery to remove one of his four parathyroid glands. In turn, his tenure with the Nationals, who signed him this January, has been a fit of stops and starts.