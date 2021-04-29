In the past three months, without any football being played, Fields’s draft status has grown uncertain. He will undoubtedly hear his name called in Thursday’s first round, maybe within the first five picks. But Fields has been picked apart, dropped in mock drafts and seen his fundamental character questioned.
Fields may personify the public crucible players navigate in the modern NFL draft machine. There is nothing new to football players being commodified and prodded for weakness from youth, but Fields has perhaps endured a more persistent gantlet than any other player. He was a generational recruit, a transfer from one college power to another, a star who helped preserve a season and, now, a draft-cycle piñata. Fields has done nothing to change as a football prospect, but the illusory universe of mock drafts, analysis and partial information has altered his perception.
“There’s a guy that’s turned into a punching bag every year,” said Jordan Reid, a former college quarterback and analyst for the Draft Network who ranks Fields second among quarterbacks. “Justin just so happens to be that player.”
For someone who follows college football closely but ignores draft hype, it would be perplexing to learn Fields has been so thoroughly dissected. Fields is bigger, faster and, by any reasonable measurement, more accomplished than Brigham Young’s Zach Wilson, the expected second pick. It has been no less confounding to those who know him well.
“When we last saw him on the field and he was playing against Trevor Lawrence, the conversation was: ‘Is he maybe good enough to be the first pick in the draft? Does Jacksonville have to take a look at this guy?’” said Joel Klatt, a Fox analyst who broadcast 10 of Fields’s games at Ohio State. “And then all of a sudden we get a month later, and no one’s been on the field, and everyone is like, ‘Well, Zach Wilson is clearly better.’ In the back of my mind, I’m like, ‘Wait, what?’ I love Zach Wilson. Don’t get me wrong. [Fields] has been so good for so long and he has been such a preeminent part of college football that I think people magnify the small faults they feel like he has.”
‘Right now, it’s just all BS’
Over the 22 games he started across two seasons at Ohio State, Fields led the Buckeyes to a 20-2 record, passed for 5,373 yards, threw 63 touchdown passes against nine interceptions and won two conference championships. The Draft Industrial Complex rewarded his college career with slings and arrows. In public perception and probably at the top of Thursday’s first round, Fields has fallen behind Wilson, and most prognostications have pegged either Alabama’s Mac Jones or North Dakota State’s Trey Lance to the San Francisco 49ers with the third pick.
The debate regarding Fields hinged as March turned into April, when ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky went on “The Pat McAfee Show.” McAfee asked Orlovsky why Fields might have fallen behind other quarterbacks. Orlovsky shared what he said he had heard from evaluators within the NFL: Fields was not a “first-in, last-out” quarterback and lacked a “maniacal work ethic.” Orlovsky also asked, “Where is his desire to be a great quarterback?”
The comments hit a nerve, particularly with many close to Fields who said they rang false. (Orlovsky apologized for the comments after speaking with Fields and multiple people close to him.) Ohio State Coach Ryan Day publicly defended Fields. Klatt, who spent ample time around Ohio State’s program, said he never heard even a whiff of those issues. Matt Dickmann, Fields’s high school coach in Kennesaw, Ga., recalled turning on the Harrison High field lights at 6:30 a.m. at Fields’s request so Fields could throw before school. Then Fields would ask more questions than any player at film study and stay late after practice.
“Some people question” his work ethic, Dickmann said. “I don’t know where that came from, and I’d like to.”
For many, Fields answered any question about his desire in the fall, when the Big Ten initially canceled its football season. Fields could have sat out the season and still become a high draft pick. But he was among the most vocal and prominent Ohio State players petitioning to restore the season.
“He is, in my estimation, the reason the Big Ten played football,” Klatt said. “The pressure that was put on to the conference, and the fact the wheels started going in that direction and they re-looked at the evidence and so on. … The reason those people were fighting so hard to get on the field was because Justin led them to that position.”
Evaluations from anonymous scouts and executives fuel draft hype. Some provide valuable intel. But the sheer amount of information passed around can create an echo chamber — one flimsy idea can harden into convention. The evaluations can also be tainted by disinformation or the simple fact that some scouts are inexperienced or misinformed.
Orlovsky was also asked to offer an explanation for an occurrence that has not occurred. Fields has fallen down mock drafts, but whether he falls in the real draft remains to be seen. “Draft season” has become a widely accepted notion, but it exists only in the abstract. There is just the draft, and what comes before are droplets of information embedded within a wobbly tower of reactions to speculation built atop reactions to speculation. The appeal to fans is undeniable, but the draft’s faux reality has surpassed its reality.
“I’m ready for all the nonsense and the noise to go away and I’m ready for reality to set in,” ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said this month in response to a question about Fields. “And to me, reality is April 29 when we’re all in Cleveland and Roger Goodell walks out, makes the announcement, and the draft starts with the Jags on the clock and then all the BS goes out the window. Then, if whatever quarterback goes down … we can talk about it. But right now, it’s just all BS.”
‘I know what I do on the field’
Fields is not a perfect prospect. Reid ranked Fields ahead of Wilson because Fields’s physical tools raise his ceiling, but he believes Wilson is more “polished” and perhaps more ready to start immediately. When Fields found trouble at Ohio State, it would most often be because he held the ball too long.
“With Fields, he tries to be a little bit too much of a perfectionist at times, and that’s why he sometimes get stuck on some reads here and there,” Reid said. “That’s not to say he can’t do it. I think he needs to use what I call the process of elimination — he needs to use it a little bit quicker. And just need to speed up his mental clock a little bit more. And I think that’s something he’ll only get better at.”
Fields has faced harsher criticism than that about his ability to read defenses. Some have forwarded the idea that Ohio State’s system, and the talent around him, makes reading defenses an easier task than he’ll face in the NFL.
“There’s no issue, because I know what I do on the field,” Fields said during a virtual news conference after his pro day in late March. “We have different reads. We have a lot of reads where they’re pure progressions or across-the-board reads where I’m going one to two to three to four. To be honest, we have some of the best receivers in the country. If my first or second read is there, I’m not going to pass up that first or second read to get to that third, fourth or fifth read to prove that I can get to that read. That’s not going to put my team in a position to win. That’s just being selfish to prove I can do that.”
Some critics point to the fact that, during its recent reign, Ohio State has failed to produce successful NFL quarterbacks, highlighted by the first-round flop of Dwayne Haskins with Washington. (Haskins is trying to revive his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.)
“In all honesty, I know I’m different than those [Ohio State] guys,” Fields said. “I know my work ethic is unmatched. … The only similarity with those guys is they wore the same uniform.”
Some NFL teams identified two games last season as worrisome. They spotted signs Fields had been confused by the defenses Indiana and Northwestern used — sophisticated college schemes that would be elementary by NFL standards. There are nuances to consider within those games. When he threw two interceptions and completed just 12 of 27 passes against Northwestern, Fields played with a banged-up thumb and without his best receiver.
Regardless of the circumstances, however, those interceptions were outliers. Fields’s greatest strength might be turnover avoidance. In his entire college career, Pro Football Focus found only 18 plays it considered “turnover-worthy.” His nine interceptions in 618 passes comes to a 1.5 percent interception rate — which, translated to the NFL, would rank behind only Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes in league history.
‘He’s not going to forget it’
The celebration of Fields’s physical prowess alongside specious concerns about intangible qualities raises the malignant history of stereotypes Black quarterbacks have faced. The draft evaluations of Fields have not included overt racism, but ingrained, subconscious biases both inside and outside the NFL remain.
“We both know, Black quarterbacks, they’re seen in a different lens,” said Reid, who is Black and played quarterback at North Carolina Central. “You saw it with Lamar Jackson: people saying he should play wide receiver, he has no business being a quarterback. And everybody didn’t say that … about Josh Allen — with the accuracy being so bad, you didn’t hear people saying maybe he’s a tight end.
“Black quarterbacks are always going to be put on a different pedestal. It started many, many years ago. It’s just an uphill battle. You still see some of those ridiculous narratives out there. It’s not as bad as it used to be, but we still have a ways to go.”
Fields possesses weaknesses, like any player, but for some reason the draft cycle has focused on them more than his immense strengths.
“Name the last guy to come out that was this athletic, this big, threw it with this much consistency and accuracy down the field, won this many games, took care of the football, is a quality leader — he just checks so many boxes,” Klatt said.
At some point, Fields will have the final say. He referred to pre-draft criticism as “a chip on my shoulder.” But he also said his drive comes from within, and he wouldn’t change his own standard even if he only heard praise.
There will come a time when the team that selects him plays one of the teams that passed him over. Dickmann, his high school coach, believes Fields will be aware when those games happen.
“It’s not going to be a revenge factor,” Dickmann said. “It’s going to be, he knows he has something to prove. That’s what he likes to do when people doubt him.
“He’s not going to forget it. I can tell you that.”