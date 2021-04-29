The player called the number on the pamphlet, and Barnes answered. Early into the call, Barnes could sense the player’s excitement. But as the conversation continued, the player’s enthusiasm dulled. The prospective client, who was White, said he was going in a different direction and ended the call.
“I believe this,” said Barnes, who declined to share the name of the player. “When he found out we were Black, he canceled the meeting. We never met with him.”
A quarter-century has passed since that phone call, but in Barnes’s view, things haven’t changed much for Black agents courting future NFL stars. Yes, history was made last year when 17 of the 32 first-round draft picks were represented by Black agents. But that progress comes with an asterisk, Black agents say: Most still don’t have a single White client on their rosters.
Barnes, who played in the NFL, said he has represented just two White players over the course of his 35-year career. David Mulugheta — president of team sports at Athletes First and “the world’s No. 1 NFL agent,” according to Forbes — has said he represents only Black players because White players have not hired him. Peers have echoed a similar plight.
“They go with who they’re most comfortable with,” Greg Linton of HOF Player Representatives said about most White players. “Even though they’re around Black athletes, they just don’t relate to Black agents.”
Though they are competitors, many Black agents have bonded over, and talk often, about this overlooked reality.
“Not only do we not get an opportunity to represent quarterbacks and even good White players,” Barnes said, “… you don’t even get a chance to interview with those guys.”
Though rare, there have been Black agents to attract a first-round White quarterback. Parker, who died of cancer in 2016 and who was viewed as the godfather of Black agents, represented quarterback Rex Grossman when he went 22nd in the 2003 draft. (Barnes said Parker had a long-standing relationship with the Grossman family).
Then, almost a decade later, when the Cleveland Browns took quarterback Brandon Weeden with the 22nd pick in 2012, his lead agent was Sean Howard, a Black man who also represented Jack Conklin, a White offensive lineman drafted eighth in 2016.
White players make up only 24.9 percent of the NFL, compared with 57.5 percent of players who identify as Black or African American. And last year, only two White players (Joe Burrow by the Cincinnati Bengals and Justin Herbert by the Los Angeles Chargers) were taken in the first round. Among the 259 draft picks this year, a small fraction of those players will identify as White.
That limited supply, however, means little to Black agents, who say their biggest impediment is getting White players to entrust their financial futures to someone who doesn’t look like them. Meanwhile, agents point out, Black athletes routinely sign with White agents.
“They go with their preferences and who they’re comfortable with,” said Damarius Bilbo of Klutch Sports. “It just upsets me sometimes that some of these young African Americans, they’ll run over [there] before they come over here.”
After his NFL career ended, Bilbo went to work with his former agent. Because he wasn’t certified by the players’ union, he started as a runner: the young, hip Black dude who could talk the talk and recruit players to the agency. However, Bilbo, a graduate of Georgia Tech and former professional athlete who had pursued both football and baseball, knew he could do more and thought: Why not me?
“I wanted to get on this side because I didn’t see a lot of people like us helping us make high-level decisions,” Bilbo said.
Now, Bilbo’s client list includes more than 20 current players, including four Pro Bowl honorees and NFL defensive rookie of the year Chase Young of the Washington Football Team. Since 2013, Bilbo has negotiated contracts totaling $480 million, and that number will expand following the rookie contracts for his eight clients among the 2021 draft class. And yet, Bilbo said, he still battles the stigma that Black agents are somehow less connected than their White counterparts.
“I’ve been with some Black players that think they need a White agent because the GM was White,” Bilbo said. “They really put that into these kids’ heads.
“We’ve seen a lot of successful White people walk into our homes and say: ‘Hey, I can do this to help you change your life or I can help you in your journey get from Point A to Point Z,’ right?” Bilbo continued. “Is that the same thing for a White guy, a White athlete? Has he been recruited by a successful Black guy? Has he been coached by a successful Black guy?”
In conversations with 10 Black agents for this story, several pointed to deeply rooted and unconscious biases they confront. Elite players are inundated by White authority figures throughout their amateur careers, from the recruiter in their living rooms to the Power Five conference coaches they play for to the athletic directors running the programs. When it’s time to pick a representative, Black agents say, players and their families tend to go with what they know.
“They are comfortable with their own people,” Barnes said. “When it comes to having a Black person handle all of your business that’s considered that important, changing your life, they’re just not comfortable in turning that type of authority over to a Black person.”
A Black representative at a leading sports agency, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private negotiations, recalled landing a meeting with a well-known college quarterback. As he made his pitch, he said, the player’s father sat there “with an interesting look on his face.”
“I don’t think they knew who was coming to the meeting at that time,” the agent said. “It’s hard to get the conversation to get to the meeting. It just doesn’t happen. I don’t know why — well, we all know why.”
This year’s draft offers a counterpoint: Not only did quarterback Trevor Lawrence communicate with Black agents after he declared for the draft, he picked one. Lawrence, widely expected to be the No. 1 pick, selected MGC Sports as his representative. While Jay Courie, who is White, represents Lawrence as his lead agent, Howard, who previously had the pair of White first-rounders, is listed among the three other agents on the Standard Representation Agreement.
Though he hails from a conservative town northwest of Atlanta, Lawrence expressed support for his Black teammates following the death of George Floyd and helped lead a Black Lives Matter march on the Clemson campus. “He’s an anomaly,” Linton said of Lawrence. (Lawrence’s agency declined to make him available to discuss his choice.)
Bilbo said he had a shot at signing Lawrence, too, and still has the last text message from the quarterback thanking him for his professionalism. He said he has since had meetings with two potential White first-round picks who will be eligible for the 2022 draft. Until then, he is still waiting to sign his first White client.
“It can’t be forced. It has to be that one high-level player that says: ‘Look, I chose them because they were the best. I didn’t look at the color,'” Bilbo said. “That’s like choosing the school because of the color of their uniforms. Come on, man! Nobody’s going to Alabama because they love the color. They’re going to Alabama because they’re going to win. ... It’s about winning at what you do, and not the color.”