“It can’t be forced. It has to be that one high-level player that says: ‘Look, I chose them because they were the best. I didn’t look at the color,'” Bilbo said. “That’s like choosing the school because of the color of their uniforms. Come on, man! Nobody’s going to Alabama because they love the color. They’re going to Alabama because they’re going to win. ... It’s about winning at what you do, and not the color.”