3. San Francisco 49ers: QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State
4. Atlanta Falcons: TE Kyle Pitts, Florida
5. Cincinnati Bengals: WR Ja’Marr Chase, LSU
6. Miami Dolphins: WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
7. Detroit Lions: OT Penei Sewell, Oregon
8. Carolina Panthers: CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina
9. Denver Broncos: CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
10. Philadelphia Eagles (trade with Dallas): WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama
11. Chicago Bears (trade with Giants): QB Justin Fields, Ohio State
12. Dallas Cowboys (trade with Philadelphia): LB Micah Parsons, Penn State
13. Los Angeles Chargers: OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
14. New York Jets (trade with Minnesota): OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, Southern California
15. New England Patriots: QB Mac Jones, Alabama
16. Arizona Cardinals: LB Zaven Collins, Tulsa
17. Las Vegas Raiders: OT Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
18. Miami Dolphins: DE Jaelan Phillips, Miami
19. Washington Football Team: LB Jamin Davis, Kentucky
20. New York Giants (trade with Chicago): WR Kadarius Toney, Florida
21. Indianapolis Colts: DE Kwity Paye, Michigan
22. Tennessee Titans: CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech
23. Minnesota Vikings (trade with New York Jets): OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech
24. Pittsburgh Steelers: RB Najee Harris, Alabama
25. Jacksonville Jaguars: RB Travis Etienne, Clemson
26. Cleveland Browns: CB Gregory Newsome II, Northwestern
27. Baltimore Ravens: WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota
28. New Orleans Saints: DE Payton Turner, Houston
How to watch
TV: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network
Streaming: FuboTV, YouTubeTV, ESPN+, ABC and NFL apps
Payton Turner taken by Saints at No. 28
There had been speculation about the New Orleans Saints attempting to trade up in the first-round draft order, perhaps even into the top 10.
It didn’t happen. The Saints stayed put at No. 28 and selected Houston defensive end Payton Turner.
Turner gives the Saints a pass-rushing prospect to help offset the loss of Trey Hendrickson in free agency.
Ravens use 27th pick on wide receiver Rashod Bateman
The Baltimore Ravens’ seemingly perpetual search for help at wide receiver continued as they used the 27th overall pick on Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman.
The Ravens also needed pass-rushing help but opted against taking Miami edge rusher Gregory Rousseau.
Instead, they made Bateman the fifth wide receiver selected in the opening round. He follows Ja’Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith and Kadarius Toney.
Browns’ pick of Greg Newsome II cheered by fans in Cleveland
In a pick that seemed popular with the hometown fans in Cleveland, the Browns used the 26th overall choice on Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II.
The selection drew cheers from the crowd gathered at the in-person event.
Newsome was the fourth cornerback taken in the first round following Jaycee Horn, Patrick Surtain II and Caleb Farley.
He gave Northwestern two first-rounders Thursday. Offensive tackle Rashawn Slater went 13th to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Jaguars reteam Travis Etienne with Trevor Lawrence
Travis Etienne is joining Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville.
The Jaguars, hours after making Lawrence the first player chosen in this NFL draft as their would-be franchise quarterback, circled back and used the 25th overall selection on Etienne, the tailback who was Lawrence’s college teammate at Clemson.
Etienne was a versatile player with the Tigers who should be able to succeed in the NFL both as a pass-catcher coming out of the backfield and as a runner.
The Clemson duo immediately becomes the centerpieces of Urban Meyer’s attempt to turn around the Jaguars in his first foray into NFL coaching.
Najee Harris taken by Steelers at No. 24
The Pittsburgh Steelers needed help for their running game. They got it with the 24th overall pick by selecting Alabama running back Najee Harris.
It’s no longer in fashion for NFL teams to use first-round choices on running backs. But Harris was too good for the Steelers to pass up, particularly when their need was so great.
Harris is the sixth Alabama player taken in the opening round of this draft. That matches the record for the most first-rounders from one school.
Vikings get Christian Darrisaw at No. 23
The Minnesota Vikings, after trading down, landed a well-regarded offensive tackle in Virginia Tech’s Christian Darrisaw.
Darrisaw is the fourth offensive lineman taken in this draft. He could be an immediate starter for the Vikings, who traded down with the Jets nine spots from 14th to 23rd.
Cornerback Caleb Farley and Darrisaw made it Virginia Tech players being chosen on consecutive picks.
Caleb Farley goes to Titans with 22nd choice
Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley was chosen by the Tennessee Titans with the NFL draft’s 22nd overall selection.
Farley is the third cornerback taken in the opening round, following Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain II.
There were health-related questions about Farley after he underwent a pair of back surgeries.
Farley originally was scheduled to be on hand in Cleveland for the in-person NFL draft event, but he was unable to be on the draft-night stage after he reportedly tested positive this week for the coronavirus.
Colts use 21st choice on pass rusher Kwity Paye
The Indianapolis Colts used the 21st selection on Michigan edge rusher Kwity Paye.
The Colts desperately need a productive pass rusher on the perimeter of their defense. Paye certainly has the capability to fill that role.
He is the second pass-rush specialist to come off the board in this draft, following Jaelan Phillips to Miami.
Giants get Kadarius Toney after Dave Gettleman trades down
Dave Gettleman can trade down after all.
Gettleman, the beleaguered general manager of the New York Giants, answered questions before this draft about his career-long refusal to do so. He did it in this first round, however, and landed Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney after moving from the 11th to the 20th pick
The trade with the Chicago Bears allowed Gettleman and the Giants to add several picks, including a first-rounder next year. The issue is whether Gettleman, whose job security has been questioned, will keep his job long enough to benefit from that additional 2022 first-round selection. But Toney is a playmaking receiver for an offense that needed one, and his presence should benefit quarterback Daniel Jones.
The Bears traded up with the Giants to land quarterback Justin Fields.