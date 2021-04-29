The Washington Football Team won the NFC East — with a 7-9 record. It sits with the 19th pick. And all their divisional rivals are maneuvering ahead of them. The Cowboys traded back two picks with the division rival Eagles, who took an insanely talented receiver, Alabama’s DeVonta Smith, before drafting the best linebacker in the draft in Micah Parsons. More than that: The New York Giants traded down and allowed the Chicago Bears into their spot at 11 to take/steal Justin Fields. That’s a bet on Daniel Jones, but it’s also a savvy assessment of the market. Is Washington going to sit there at 19? The division has gotten better around it in the past two hours. Alabama QB Mac Jones is still out there. Everyone else in the division is moving and shaking. Can they just stand still?

Barry Svrluga , Sports columnist with beat writing experience on baseball, golf, the NFL, college basketball and college football