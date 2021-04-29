The 2021 NFL draft got underway Thursday night in Cleveland, with the Jacksonville Jaguars selecting Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence first overall.

Follow along for live results throughout the night, and scroll down for analysis on every pick.

First-round picks

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

2. New York Jets: QB Zach Wilson, Brigham Young

3. San Francisco 49ers: QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State

4. Atlanta Falcons: TE Kyle Pitts, Florida

5. Cincinnati Bengals: WR Ja’Marr Chase, LSU

6. Miami Dolphins: WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

7. Detroit Lions: OT Penei Sewell, Oregon

8. Carolina Panthers: CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

9. Denver Broncos: CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

10. Philadelphia Eagles (trade with Dallas): WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama

11. Chicago Bears (trade with Giants): QB Justin Fields, Ohio State

12. Dallas Cowboys (trade with Philadelphia): LB Micah Parsons, Penn State

13. Los Angeles Chargers: OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

14. New York Jets (trade with Minnesota): OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, Southern California

15. New England Patriots: QB Mac Jones, Alabama

16. Arizona Cardinals: LB Zaven Collins, Tulsa

17. Las Vegas Raiders: OT Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

18. Miami Dolphins: DE Jaelan Phillips, Miami

19. Washington Football Team: LB Jamin Davis, Kentucky

20. New York Giants (trade with Chicago): WR Kadarius Toney, Florida

21. Indianapolis Colts: DE Kwity Paye, Michigan

22. Tennessee Titans: CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech

23. Minnesota Vikings (trade with New York Jets): OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech

24. Pittsburgh Steelers: RB Najee Harris, Alabama

25. Jacksonville Jaguars: RB Travis Etienne, Clemson

26. Cleveland Browns: CB Gregory Newsome II, Northwestern

27. Baltimore Ravens: WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota

28. New Orleans Saints: DE Payton Turner, Houston

How to watch

TV: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

Streaming: FuboTV, YouTubeTV, ESPN+, ABC and NFL apps

3:44 a.m.
Link copied
link

Payton Turner taken by Saints at No. 28

By Mark Maske

There had been speculation about the New Orleans Saints attempting to trade up in the first-round draft order, perhaps even into the top 10.

It didn’t happen. The Saints stayed put at No. 28 and selected Houston defensive end Payton Turner.

Turner gives the Saints a pass-rushing prospect to help offset the loss of Trey Hendrickson in free agency.

3:41 a.m.
Link copied
link

Ravens use 27th pick on wide receiver Rashod Bateman

By Mark Maske

The Baltimore Ravens’ seemingly perpetual search for help at wide receiver continued as they used the 27th overall pick on Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman.

The Ravens also needed pass-rushing help but opted against taking Miami edge rusher Gregory Rousseau.

Instead, they made Bateman the fifth wide receiver selected in the opening round. He follows Ja’Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith and Kadarius Toney.

3:35 a.m.
Link copied
link

Browns’ pick of Greg Newsome II cheered by fans in Cleveland

By Mark Maske

In a pick that seemed popular with the hometown fans in Cleveland, the Browns used the 26th overall choice on Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II.

The selection drew cheers from the crowd gathered at the in-person event.

Newsome was the fourth cornerback taken in the first round following Jaycee Horn, Patrick Surtain II and Caleb Farley.

He gave Northwestern two first-rounders Thursday. Offensive tackle Rashawn Slater went 13th to the Los Angeles Chargers.

3:33 a.m.
Headshot of Adam Kilgore
Adam Kilgore: The Browns, the hosts of the draft, are a sneaky Round 1 winner. Cornerback was a position of need, and Greg Newsome II fell to them in a big way. He’s better than the 26th pick.
Adam Kilgore, Reporter covering national sports
3:30 a.m.
Headshot of Jerry Brewer
Jerry Brewer: So far, Northwestern has two first-round picks. Ohio State and Michigan have two combined. Crazy year.
Jerry Brewer, Sports columnist
3:28 a.m.
Link copied
link

Jaguars reteam Travis Etienne with Trevor Lawrence

By Mark Maske

Travis Etienne is joining Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars, hours after making Lawrence the first player chosen in this NFL draft as their would-be franchise quarterback, circled back and used the 25th overall selection on Etienne, the tailback who was Lawrence’s college teammate at Clemson.

Etienne was a versatile player with the Tigers who should be able to succeed in the NFL both as a pass-catcher coming out of the backfield and as a runner.

The Clemson duo immediately becomes the centerpieces of Urban Meyer’s attempt to turn around the Jaguars in his first foray into NFL coaching.

3:20 a.m.
Headshot of Jerry Brewer
Jerry Brewer: At 6 feet 1 and 230 pounds, Najee Harris is a big running back who can play every down. He has freakish agility and breaks tackles with ease. If any running back is worthy of a first-round selection, it’s him.
Jerry Brewer, Sports columnist
3:19 a.m.
Link copied
link

Najee Harris taken by Steelers at No. 24

By Mark Maske

The Pittsburgh Steelers needed help for their running game. They got it with the 24th overall pick by selecting Alabama running back Najee Harris.

It’s no longer in fashion for NFL teams to use first-round choices on running backs. But Harris was too good for the Steelers to pass up, particularly when their need was so great.

Harris is the sixth Alabama player taken in the opening round of this draft. That matches the record for the most first-rounders from one school.

3:13 a.m.
Link copied
link

Vikings get Christian Darrisaw at No. 23

By Mark Maske

The Minnesota Vikings, after trading down, landed a well-regarded offensive tackle in Virginia Tech’s Christian Darrisaw.

Darrisaw is the fourth offensive lineman taken in this draft. He could be an immediate starter for the Vikings, who traded down with the Jets nine spots from 14th to 23rd.

Cornerback Caleb Farley and Darrisaw made it Virginia Tech players being chosen on consecutive picks.

3:09 a.m.
Headshot of Jerry Brewer
Jerry Brewer: I wonder if Caleb Farley actually benefited from this draft process. His back injury concerns couldn’t be over-scrutinized. Teams had to take a leap of faith or not. The Titans went for the high reward and accepted the risk. If healthy, he’s an elite athlete at corner — with solid ball skills.
Jerry Brewer, Sports columnist
3:08 a.m.
Link copied
link

Caleb Farley goes to Titans with 22nd choice

By Mark Maske

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley was chosen by the Tennessee Titans with the NFL draft’s 22nd overall selection.

Farley is the third cornerback taken in the opening round, following Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain II.

There were health-related questions about Farley after he underwent a pair of back surgeries.

Farley originally was scheduled to be on hand in Cleveland for the in-person NFL draft event, but he was unable to be on the draft-night stage after he reportedly tested positive this week for the coronavirus.

2:58 a.m.
Link copied
link

Colts use 21st choice on pass rusher Kwity Paye

By Mark Maske

The Indianapolis Colts used the 21st selection on Michigan edge rusher Kwity Paye.

The Colts desperately need a productive pass rusher on the perimeter of their defense. Paye certainly has the capability to fill that role.

He is the second pass-rush specialist to come off the board in this draft, following Jaelan Phillips to Miami.

2:55 a.m.
Link copied
link

Giants get Kadarius Toney after Dave Gettleman trades down

By Mark Maske

Dave Gettleman can trade down after all.

Gettleman, the beleaguered general manager of the New York Giants, answered questions before this draft about his career-long refusal to do so. He did it in this first round, however, and landed Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney after moving from the 11th to the 20th pick

The trade with the Chicago Bears allowed Gettleman and the Giants to add several picks, including a first-rounder next year. The issue is whether Gettleman, whose job security has been questioned, will keep his job long enough to benefit from that additional 2022 first-round selection. But Toney is a playmaking receiver for an offense that needed one, and his presence should benefit quarterback Daniel Jones.

The Bears traded up with the Giants to land quarterback Justin Fields.

2:46 a.m.
Headshot of Adam Kilgore
Adam Kilgore: One trend from this unusual draft process has been teams seeking certainty. Part of that has been shopping name brands. Of the first 20 picks, 17 have come from Power Five schools and 10 have come from the SEC. Only Zach Wilson, Trey Lance and Zaven Collins came from smaller programs — that’s one non-quarterback from outside the Power Five.
Adam Kilgore, Reporter covering national sports
2:41 a.m.
Headshot of Les Carpenter
Les Carpenter: Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio were linebackers as players and have always loved great linebacker play. They were disappointed with Washington’s linebacker play last season so it makes sense they would want to take one early in this draft. In this case, Washington goes for an off-the-ball player who can cover a lot of ground and help in pass coverage.
Les Carpenter, Reporter covering Washington's NFL team and NFL
2:39 a.m.
Headshot of Adam Kilgore
Adam Kilgore: History says not every first-round quarterback will pan out, and in fact more will bust than hit. But one interesting aspect of this first round is how many good situations quarterbacks find themselves in, a rarity for first-round picks. Trevor Lawrence will play for an inventive offensive coach; Zach Wilson will play in a quarterback-friendly offense behind a line with two first-round picks; Trey Lance fits into a roster two years removed from a conference title; Justin Fields plays for an Andy Reid disciple with a strong receiving corps; Mac Jones goes to the Patriots. It’s not hard to be hopeful for all of them, even though we know not all will thrive.
Adam Kilgore, Reporter covering national sports
2:37 a.m.
Headshot of Jerry Brewer
Jerry Brewer: Jaelan Phillips, the first true pass rusher selected, goes No. 18 to Miami. Again, this was expected, but it’s still disorienting to see pass rushers as a medium priority.
Jerry Brewer, Sports columnist
2:35 a.m.
Headshot of Les Carpenter
Les Carpenter: Washington should get a defensive difference maker here
Les Carpenter, Reporter covering Washington's NFL team and NFL
2:34 a.m.
Headshot of Jerry Brewer
Jerry Brewer: And after tearing apart what was a decent O-line. Raiders so weird.
Jerry Brewer, Sports columnist
2:33 a.m.
Headshot of Adam Kilgore
Adam Kilgore: Alex Leatherwood is a safe pick and he had a great college career at Alabama, but the Raiders have developed a reputation for reaching in the first round, and they’ve done it again with this pick. There’s no question they could have traded down and taken Leatherwood late in the first round, if not early in the second.
Adam Kilgore, Reporter covering national sports
2:23 a.m.
Headshot of Jerry Brewer
Jerry Brewer: We wasted an entire draft season listening to folks tinker, sometimes crazily, with the order of the five first-round caliber quarterback prospects. It ends up a tad more predictable — Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones — with Lance being the upset, not Jones. All seem, at least tonight, to be in intriguing situations. But history promises that all will not be successful. In terms of fit, Jones, who went No. 15 to New England, is as perfect as it gets. And he doesn’t have the pressure of being perceived as drafted too high.
Jerry Brewer, Sports columnist
2:00 a.m.
Headshot of Les Carpenter
Les Carpenter: The Cowboys traded down and still got a linebacker in Micah Parsons who can play all three downs. It could be an excellent pick, especially given the injuries that have slowed Leighton Vander Esch over the last two years. Dallas takes a big step toward fixing a defense that was one of the NFL’s worst in 2020.
Les Carpenter, Reporter covering Washington's NFL team and NFL
1:53 a.m.
Headshot of Adam Kilgore
Adam Kilgore: So it seems the 49ers could have stayed at 12 and taken Mac Jones.
Adam Kilgore, Reporter covering national sports
1:52 a.m.
Headshot of Barry Svrluga
Barry Svrluga: The Washington Football Team won the NFC East — with a 7-9 record. It sits with the 19th pick. And all their divisional rivals are maneuvering ahead of them. The Cowboys traded back two picks with the division rival Eagles, who took an insanely talented receiver, Alabama’s DeVonta Smith, before drafting the best linebacker in the draft in Micah Parsons. More than that: The New York Giants traded down and allowed the Chicago Bears into their spot at 11 to take/steal Justin Fields. That’s a bet on Daniel Jones, but it’s also a savvy assessment of the market. Is Washington going to sit there at 19? The division has gotten better around it in the past two hours. Alabama QB Mac Jones is still out there. Everyone else in the division is moving and shaking. Can they just stand still?
Barry Svrluga, Sports columnist with beat writing experience on baseball, golf, the NFL, college basketball and college football
1:40 a.m.
Headshot of Adam Kilgore
Adam Kilgore: Every mock draft in the world had Dallas taking a cornerback at 10. Instead, they traded back and allowed the Eagles to take a Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver who can burn their corners twice a year.
Adam Kilgore, Reporter covering national sports
1:38 a.m.
Headshot of Jerry Brewer
Jerry Brewer: This wasn’t expected to be a draft of elite pass rushers, and now we know that NFL talent evaluators agree. For the first time since 2012, no defensive lineman or pass-rushing linebacker was selected in the top 10. It’s only the second time that has happened since 2005.
Jerry Brewer, Sports columnist
1:32 a.m.
Headshot of Adam Kilgore
Adam Kilgore: Patrick Surtain II might be the best cornerback in the draft. But the Broncos, who have Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater, may regret passing over quarterbacks Mac Jones and Justin Fields. Unless, of course, they end up trading for Aaron Rodgers, who reportedly had the Broncos on his trade wish list.
Adam Kilgore, Reporter covering national sports
1:21 a.m.
Headshot of Adam Kilgore
Adam Kilgore: Now this is getting fascinating. With both Justin Fields and Mac Jones available past the Lions-Panthers corner, following Carolina’s selection of cornerback Jaycee Horn, the No. 1 question is whether either QB gets to the Patriots at No. 15 — and what they would do if they’re still there, or if another team (or teams) would move ahead of them.
Adam Kilgore, Reporter covering national sports
1:18 a.m.
Headshot of Adam Kilgore
Adam Kilgore: The first seven picks have been quarterbacks, pass catchers and a pass protector. Anybody wonder if the passing game matters in the 2021 NFL?
Adam Kilgore, Reporter covering national sports
1:10 a.m.
Headshot of Barry Svrluga
Barry Svrluga: Kyle Pitts, Ja’Marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle become the first pass catchers off the board. They are all studs. But are we missing the most exciting player in college last year? DeVonta Smith won the Heisman at Alabama. But more than that: Watch a Crimson Tide game, and try taking your eye off Smith. It was darn near impossible. No, he’s not 6-foot-5. (He’s 6-1.) No, he’s not 225 pounds. (He’s 166.) But it’s hard to imagine the team that ends up with him — particularly outside of the top 10 — will be disappointed. Some players have it. Seems like Smith is one of those. How long will he last?
Barry Svrluga, Sports columnist with beat writing experience on baseball, golf, the NFL, college basketball and college football
1:05 a.m.
Headshot of Jerry Brewer
Jerry Brewer: Ja’Marr Chase is an incredible, high-ceiling receiver who already has great chemistry with Joe Burrow. But in terms of value, passing on Penei Sewell — an offensive lineman who can do just about anything — could be a decision the Cincinnati Bengals regret. Sewell and Kyle Pitts may be the surest things in the draft, and the stars most likely to pop early, even more so than Trevor Lawrence.
Jerry Brewer, Sports columnist
1:00 a.m.
Headshot of Les Carpenter
Les Carpenter: Ten years ago, the Falcons used the sixth overall pick to draft receiver Julio Jones, who became a seven-time Pro Bowl selection. Tonight, they might have used the fourth selection to take their top playmaker for the next decade in Kyle Pitts.
Les Carpenter, Reporter covering Washington's NFL team and NFL
12:51 a.m.
Headshot of Adam Kilgore
Adam Kilgore: Barry makes a good point about the possibility of Jones or Fields sliding. But with the Panthers and Lions in position to trade back after acquiring quarterbacks this offseason, it seems like at least one team — Chicago? New England? Maybe even the Steelers? — moves up to take a passer seventh or eighth.
Adam Kilgore, Reporter covering national sports
12:47 a.m.
Headshot of Barry Svrluga
Barry Svrluga: With Trey Lance gone to the 49ers, and tight end Kyle Pitts almost certain to go to Atlanta, a draft that has been focused on forever now turns. From a QB perspective, how far do Mac Jones and Justin Fields fall? Out of the top 10? This just got intriguing, because there is talent all over the field from this point on — but two stud QBs still there.
Barry Svrluga, Sports columnist with beat writing experience on baseball, golf, the NFL, college basketball and college football