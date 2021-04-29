This seems inconceivable, until you hear Rob Manfred, the commissioner of Major League Baseball, relay the story of a phone call he received from Adam Silver, his counterpart with the NBA.
“He said, ‘Rob, you got to stop talking about the pace of game because your pace of game is going to be absolutely perfect for sports betting,’ ” Manfred said Tuesday on a webinar hosted by the sports business site Sportico. “And he’s right. He usually is. And he was right about that.”
Given that sports betting has gone from sketchy and in the shadows to ubiquitous and in broad daylight, Manfred’s anecdote could seem less like an admission and more like the normal course of business. But it should serve as needle-across-the-record notice about what’s going on in plain sight: Professional leagues will not only permit and encourage gambling on their games but will be willing to bend their products to suit not just players and coaches and fans but people whose primary interest is wagering on the proceedings. Not merely at the beginning of competition. But in the moment, between plays.
That’s craven. It’s one thing to take advantage of habits that already exist — and given that the American Gaming Association estimates that 52.3 million Americans bet nearly $21.5 billion on sports in 2020, those habits are widespread. But it’s an entirely different endeavor to start shaping your product to the tastes not of team supporters but of gamblers looking for one more bet.
This is not to say that MLB doesn’t see both the pace and the length of its games as an issue. It has, and it does. But Manfred’s words also demonstrate how leagues could mold problems into opportunities if there’s a chance for new revenue. Given the AGA projected in 2018 that legalized sports betting could bring in $1.1 billion to MLB alone, any fan should read commissioners’ statements about betting and “fan engagement” not as engaging but as another way to slip their hands into your pockets.
This would have been true in any era. It’s particularly pertinent now, with ballparks and arenas filled only to partial capacity following a year with zero fans generating zero in-person dollars because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This is also a month when the NFL announced its new television deals — totaling more than $110 billion — and Commissioner Roger Goodell said, “We’re going to find ways we can engage fans through legalized sports betting.” The same day Manfred was telling Sportico his Silver story, the NHL announced its media deal with Turner Sports, which will surely include something similar to what the network already offers NBA viewers through TNT Bets, a live-stream broadcast that focuses not on in-game strategy but on in-game odds.
This is a long way from 1991, when David Stern, then the commissioner of the NBA, testified before a congressional committee that: “The interstate ramifications of sports betting are a compelling reason for federal legislation.” The law that resulted — the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) — effectively banned betting on sports in all states but Nevada.
It fit thinking that dated back generations, back to the 1919 World Series, thrown by eight members of the Chicago White Sox. It fit the thinking behind Pete Rose’s banishment from baseball; the all-time hits leader is still not allowed on the ballot to be in the Hall of Fame. It fit the thinking that followed college basketball point-shaving scandals: Gambling on sports could corrode the integrity of the competition, and without the integrity of the competition, what are you left with? Professional wrestling?
That’s outdated thinking, just as the prohibition of alcohol is outdated thinking. There’s more sense in legalization and regulation than in sweeping these habits under the rug. People are going to drink beer, and people are going to bet on sports. Let’s get it out in the open and make sure it’s done properly.
In 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down PASPA, and the money has flowed. Since, 19 states and D.C. have legalized sports betting, according to the AGA.
All that makes sense, because some of the concerns from generations past no longer apply. When the Black Sox threw the World Series a century ago, the conspirators stood to make more money under the table than they would have by winning the championship. Given the average MLB salary in 2020 would have been nearly $3.9 million (had the season not been shortened by the pandemic), it’s harder to imagine incentivizing pro players to fix games.
But watch a live sporting event or listen to sports talk radio these days. The torrent of gambling content and advertising is unrelenting. The very institutions leagues once distanced themselves from — casinos, daily betting sites — are so intertwined in the business as to be indistinguishable. It all leaves you wondering whether the purpose of these games is to root, root, root for the home team or to turn $20 into $100.
There are big-picture questions here, and they go right to the core of why we like sports to begin with. Do we want the entry point to be how compelling the competition is and how mesmerizing the athletes are? Or do we want it to be whether we could make a couple of quick bucks on whether a ball bounces through the net or off the rim?
At their best, sports build communities of people who are excited about filing into the same arena and rooting for the same jersey, chanting and singing along the way. Those communities share the same heroes and goats, the same pain from losses gone by, the same hope about what might happen next. They’re unified.
Put those communities in those same arenas, but give them divergent financial interests — the guy in Section 101 is invested in the next batter producing a hit; the guy in Section 202 put his money behind an out — and what you’re left with is glorified keno. It’s not morally corrupt or ethically repellent, exactly, but it’s also harder to describe a bingo card as a civic trust.
If the leagues provide nothing other than just a backdrop on which to bet — indeed, if they contort their products to appeal to hardcore bettors rather than lifelong fans — something is lost. There can be a thrill in winning a wager. Pro sports leagues need to be careful, though, with how they frame that thrill: as an ancillary benefit of being a fan of a sport, or one that overtakes jersey-wearing, ticket-buying loyalty and makes baseball — or football, or basketball, or hockey — not a city-unifying discourse but just another game of chance, craps on a diamond.