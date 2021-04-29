Given that sports betting has gone from sketchy and in the shadows to ubiquitous and in broad daylight, Manfred’s anecdote could seem less like an admission and more like the normal course of business. But it should serve as needle-across-the-record notice about what’s going on in plain sight: Professional leagues will not only permit and encourage gambling on their games but will be willing to bend their products to suit not just players and coaches and fans but people whose primary interest is wagering on the proceedings. Not merely at the beginning of competition. But in the moment, between plays.