Tebow was a quarterback when he last played in the NFL for the Denver Broncos in 2010 and 2011 and for the New York Jets in 2012. He led the Broncos to the AFC playoffs in the 2011 season. Tebow also spent time with the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles but did not appear in a regular season game for either team.
Tebow tried baseball but retired from the sport in February after five years in the New York Mets’ minor league system.
Meyer is attempting to turn around the Jaguars in his first stint as an NFL head coach. The Jaguars have the top pick in the NFL draft and are expected to use it Thursday night on Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.