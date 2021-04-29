Washington is keeping all options open, including trading up (perhaps if a top quarterback falls), trading down (if the team can get value) or staying at No. 19. Rivera has noted the team has this flexibility because it plugged holes at quarterback, wide receiver and cornerback in free agency. The team can now take the best player available, even if he doesn’t play a position of need. Otherwise, Rivera has offered little insight into the team’s plans as it prepares for his second draft.
“We’ll see what happens,” he said.
Read below for a breakdown of the team’s draft capital, positional needs and possible early-round targets. This article will update throughout the draft with analysis of each of Washington’s picks.
Draft picks
1 (19), 2 (51), 3 (74, 82), 4 (124), 5 (163), 7 (246, 258)
Washington has a middling amount of draft capital. The team ranks 16th on the old Jimmy Johnson draft value chart, 16th on the performance data-backed Chase Stuart chart and 18th on the Fitzgerald-Spielberger chart, which uses contract values to analyze historical pick performance. Its extra third-round pick, No. 74 overall, comes from the San Francisco 49ers via last year’s trade of left tackle Trent Williams.
Positional needs
Quarterback: Washington isn’t likely to be seen as a legitimate Super Bowl contender until it finds a franchise quarterback. The problem in drafting one this year is that moving into position for one of the five consensus first-round QB prospects — probably Justin Fields, Trey Lance or Mac Jones — promises to be not only difficult but expensive. Washington could consider drafting one in the second or third rounds instead. (Read more)
Linebacker: Rivera said two weeks ago he wanted a versatile linebacker. He pointed out Cole Holcomb could play either of the team’s outside linebacker positions: the Will, which is more of a downhill defender, or the Sam, which includes more coverage responsibilities. He noted this lets the team target either position in the draft, and this draft class is deep on off-ball linebackers. (Read more)
Offensive line: Washington’s uncertainty at left tackle this year and right guard next season means it might address the line early. But this class is not as strong as last year’s, at least in terms of top-end talent. NFL analyst Brian Baldinger said in a recent interview: “It’s a very deep draft with tackles, but I don’t think there’s a dominant player at that position.” (Read more)
Free safety: The only free safeties on Washington’s roster are Troy Apke, who was benched twice last season, and Jeremy Reaves, who has three career starts. This class has one consensus first-round safety, TCU’s Trevon Moehrig, and some versatile options in the second and third rounds. (Read more)
Tight end: Washington needs a second receiving threat who can stretch the field, complementing Logan Thomas. The team can’t rely on the 30-year-old to play as many snaps as he did last season (93 percent), but this tight end class is thin. The signings in free agency of Curtis Samuel and Adam Humphries seemingly lessened the need at wide receiver, but Washington could draft a player at that position as well.
Potential fits
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, linebacker, Notre Dame: The versatile defender played outside linebacker, strong safety and slot cornerback in college, and he could become the Sam linebacker Rivera mentioned wanting to pair with Holcomb. Owusu-Koramoah is smaller than other linebackers at 6-foot-1, 221 pounds, but he would be playing behind one of the league’s best defensive lines, and his versatility could be an asset.
ESPN analyst Matt Bowen said he believes Owusu-Koramoah or Tulsa’s Zaven Collins, who is bigger but has a similar skill set, could be good fits for Washington. Jamin Davis of Kentucky is another linebacker who could be in the first-round mix. (Read more)
Davis Mills, quarterback, Stanford: Injuries prevented the former No. 1 recruit from showcasing his full potential in college, but if Washington strikes out on the top five prospects, Mills could be an option at No. 19 or in the middle rounds. He could learn under presumptive starter Ryan Fitzpatrick and try to prove he can still be the athlete he was before.
ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky pointed out Mills has “a beautiful deep ball … [and] a compact release,” both of which could be pluses in offensive coordinator Scott Turner’s Air Coryell-based system.
Other quarterbacks believed to be in the second- or third-round mix are Kellen Mond of Texas A&M and Florida’s Kyle Trask. (Read more)
Christian Darrisaw, tackle, Virginia Tech: Washington’s rotation at left tackle got it through the 2020 season, but the team would like to fill the two-year hole left by Williams’s absence. There are a few options in the first round, but Darrisaw, the 6-foot-5, 322-pound left tackle from Virginia Tech, could intrigue Washington — if he gets that far.
“He’s got the size,” Baldinger said. “I think he can play left tackle if that’s what they’re looking for. He improved every year at Virginia Tech.”
Bowen cited Southern California’s Alijah Vera-Tucker, who played guard and tackle in college, as a good option for Washington. (Read more)
Rashod Bateman, wide receiver, Minnesota: While receiver isn’t the team’s most pressing need, Washington could be intrigued by the positional flexibility and explosiveness of the 6-foot, 190-pound speedster from Minnesota.
“If you look at Scott Turner’s offense with those quick in-breakers, those skinny posts, the deep dig routes … [Bateman’s] a guy who can catch the ball and produce after the catch for you,” Bowen said. “And that would really give you three wide receivers who can create plays for your offense and for your quarterback.” (Read more)
Nicki Jhabvala contributed to this report.