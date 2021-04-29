Washington is keeping all options open, including trading up (perhaps if a top quarterback falls), trading down (if the team can get value) or staying at No. 19. Rivera has noted the team has this flexibility because it plugged holes at quarterback, wide receiver and cornerback in free agency. The team can now take the best player available, even if he doesn’t play a position of need. Otherwise, Rivera has offered little insight into the team’s plans as it prepares for his second draft.