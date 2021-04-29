“The grade matched up with the need,” general manager Martin Mayhew added. “He checks a whole bunch of boxes for us.”
The team selected Davis over linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, free safety Trevon Moehrig and left tackle Christian Darrisaw, among other possibilities. The move could shore up the middle of a defense that was susceptible against running backs and tight ends in the passing game last season. Davis gives Washington a young linebacker to pair with Cole Holcomb and develop under a pair of former linebackers in Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio.
During a pre-draft news conference, Rivera said he wanted to build a versatile linebacking corps — and already had one piece in Holcomb. Rivera noted the third-year pro could play Sam, a more downhill role, or Will, one with more coverage responsibilities. Davis is taller than Holcomb but a little lighter at 6-foot-3 and 234 pounds, and he seems to be a natural fit for Will.
After the pick, it stood out when Rivera said Davis had “more flexibility” than any of the other prospects. Owusu-Koromoah seemed to be more versatile because, at Notre Dame, he played strong safety, slot corner and outside linebacker. But at 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, he was undersized for other linebacker positions, unlike Davis. One interpretation of the pick is that Washington valued linebacker flexibility over defender flexibility.
NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah has been bullish on Davis’ potential since before the pre-draft process began in earnest. In early March, Jeremiah picked Davis as someone who could have a “Rookie-of-the-Year-type impact” while drafted outside the top 10 because he reminded Jeremiah of Indianapolis linebacker Darius Leonard.
“Overall, Davis lacks some strength to bang versus blockers,” Jeremiah wrote, “but his speed and playmaking ability jump off the screen.”
What direction will Washington go in with its second- and third-round picks? Read below for a breakdown of the team’s remaining draft capital and positional needs, and check back throughout the draft with analysis of each of Washington’s picks.
Draft picks
2 (51), 3 (74, 82), 4 (124), 5 (163), 7 (246, 258)
Washington has a middling amount of draft capital. The team ranks 16th on the old Jimmy Johnson draft value chart, 16th on the performance data-backed Chase Stuart chart and 18th on the Fitzgerald-Spielberger chart, which uses contract values to analyze historical pick performance. Its extra third-round pick, No. 74 overall, comes from the San Francisco 49ers via last year’s trade of left tackle Trent Williams.
Positional needs
Quarterback: Washington isn’t likely to be seen as a legitimate Super Bowl contender until it finds a franchise quarterback. The team missed on the top prospects as New England drafted Mac Jones at No. 15. Washington could consider drafting one in the second or third rounds instead, including Stanford’s Davis Mills, Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond and Florida’s Kyle Trask. (Read more)
Offensive line: Washington’s uncertainty at left tackle this year and right guard next season means it might address the line in the second or third rounds. This class is not as strong as last year’s, at least in terms of top-end talent, NFL analyst Brian Baldinger said in a recent interview, but he noted that it’s “a very deep draft with tackles.” On Friday, this could include Oklahoma State’s Teven Jenkins or Notre Dame’s Liam Eichenberg. (Read more)
Free safety: The only free safeties on Washington’s roster are Troy Apke, who was benched twice last season, and Jeremy Reaves, who has three career starts. The consensus top safety in the draft, TCU’s Trevon Moehrig, wasn’t selected on Thursday night and could be a candidate for Washington, along with Oregon’s Jevon Holland on Friday. (Read more)
Tight end: Washington needs a second receiving threat who can stretch the field, complementing Logan Thomas. The team can’t rely on the 30-year-old to play as many snaps as he did last season (93 percent), but this tight end class is thin. The signings in free agency of Curtis Samuel and Adam Humphries seemingly lessened the need at wide receiver, but Washington could draft a player at that position as well. Penn State’s Pat Freiermuth is expected to be a candidate on Day 2.