Offensive line: Washington’s uncertainty at left tackle this year and right guard next season means it might address the line in the second or third rounds. This class is not as strong as last year’s, at least in terms of top-end talent, NFL analyst Brian Baldinger said in a recent interview, but he noted that it’s “a very deep draft with tackles.” On Friday, this could include Oklahoma State’s Teven Jenkins or Notre Dame’s Liam Eichenberg. (Read more)