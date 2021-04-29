The 6-foot-3, 234-pounder started only 11 of 64 games played at Kentucky after serving as a special-teamer and reserve on defense, but had a standout senior season. Though Davis went overlooked for many postseason accolades, his tape impressed in a year when players’ tape likely counted even more in the absence of the NFL combine and many postseason all-star games.
Davis has the speed (he ran a 4.37 40 at his pro day), size and cover skills to potentially fill a number of roles for Washington, just as Washington Coach Ron Rivera has stressed among his players.
“What we call our SAM linebacker in our defense is going to end up playing like a, what we call, a Buffalo nickel, a big nickel at times,” Rivera, the former linebacker, said earlier this month. “We’re going to have to have a guy that has that flexibility if we start looking at that. You look at our WILL position who is a guy that can play like a MIKE, that can play downhill, that can be stout, but he’s also going to have position flex that, if you get into a pinch, he can play the MIKE.”
Davis was ranked by many analysts as one of the top three linebackers among a deep group, with Penn State’s Micah Parsons (No. 12 to the Dallas Cowboys), Notre Dame’s Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Tulsa’s Zaven Collins (No. 16 to the Arizona Cardinals) because of his range as a playmaker and his untapped potential. He has the speed to chase down running backs and the instincts to impact the pass game in coverage (five passes-defensed, including three interceptions in 2020).
Washington declined to trade up and select a quarterback, despite the surprising slide of Ohio State’s Justin Fields, who went to the Chicago Bears at No. 11 after a trade, and Alabama’s Mac Jones, who went to New England at No. 15.