Eight times before this year, the Nationals, Capitals, Wizards and United played regular season or playoff games on the same day. April 17 marked the first time the foursome all won.
The Nationals got five strong innings from Erick Fedde and home runs from Yan Gomes and Ryan Zimmerman in a 6-2 home win over the Diamondbacks; Alex Ovechkin scored a pair of goals in the Capitals’ 6-3 win at Philadelphia; Bradley Beal registered a game-high 37 points to help the Wizards down the visiting Pistons, 121-100; and United kicked off the Hernán Losada era with a 2-1 win over New York City FC at Audi Field.
At least one D.C. sports fan made a nice profit to go with the civic pride sparked by the unusual accomplishment. Chris Williams, a Northern Virginia native who lives in Navy Yard, placed a four-way moneyline parlay on the Nationals, Capitals, Wizards and United to win. He wagered $29 at +1725 odds, which resulted in a $500 payout.
“It’s really hard to bet with your head instead of your heart,” Williams, who described his D.C. sports fandom as “psychotic,” said in a phone interview. “Very rarely do I go large on the local teams. It’s more for the fun of it. The trifectas and the quadfectas are a good bit on Twitter.”
Every Monday and Friday, Williams is the featured guest for a sports betting segment during the “Travis Thomas Experience” on the Team 980. He created a character called “Homer Slimson” he takes on when he’s giving gambling advice about D.C. teams on the show.
“It’s mostly tongue-in-cheek,” Williams said. “I may or may not actually believe that the teams will win.”
Still, Williams is committed to the bit, and he’s already looking forward to Saturday, when he’ll place another four-way parlay on D.C. teams. The next two weekends feature opportunities for D.C. sports superfectas as well.
“The odds will probably be pretty high, but I would be shocked if all four teams won again, in a two-week span,” Williams said of Saturday’s D.C. sports slate, which features the Nationals, Capitals, Wizards and United in action. “It would be absolutely incredible.”
For the record, April 17 was not the first superfecta involving the District’s professional baseball, hockey, basketball and soccer teams. On April 13, 2019, the Nationals, Capitals, Wizards and Washington Spirit all won on the same day. The Capitals’ win that night, on an overtime goal from Brooks Orpik, gave them a 2-0 first-round series lead against the Carolina Hurricanes, while the Spirit’s 2-0 win against Sky Blue FC came in their NWSL season opener.
Springtime superfecta opportunities are rare, as the MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and NWSL seasons typically only overlap by a few weeks, and the WNBA season doesn’t tip off until mid-May. This year, with the NHL and NBA regular seasons stretching into May after their starts were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, there’s an unprecedented number of potential D.C. sports superfectas over the coming weeks. Depending on the Capitals’ and Wizards’ playoff schedules, or if you include D.C.'s Major League Rugby team, Old Glory DC, there’s also the possibility of the first D.C. sports five-way. (Quinfecta? Superfecta?)
“That would be epic,” Williams said. “I’d lose my mind that would be so fun.”
May features multiple days with four or more D.C. pro sports teams in action:
Saturday
Nationals vs. Miami
Capitals vs. Pittsburgh
Wizards at Dallas
United at San Jose
Old Glory DC at Los Angeles
May 8
Nationals at N.Y. Yankees
Capitals vs. Philadelphia
Wizards at Indiana
United vs. Columbus
Old Glory DC at Utah
May 16*
Nationals at Arizona
Wizards vs. Charlotte
United vs. Orlando City
Spirit at Pride
Old Glory DC vs. Seattle
May 21*
Nationals vs. Baltimore
Spirit at Louisville
Mystics vs. New York
May 23*
Nationals vs. Baltimore
United vs. Philadelphia
Mystics at Indiana
*The Capitals and/or Wizards could have playoff games on these dates.
