Springtime superfecta opportunities are rare, as the MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and NWSL seasons typically only overlap by a few weeks, and the WNBA season doesn’t tip off until mid-May. This year, with the NHL and NBA regular seasons stretching into May after their starts were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, there’s an unprecedented number of potential D.C. sports superfectas over the coming weeks. Depending on the Capitals’ and Wizards’ playoff schedules, or if you include D.C.'s Major League Rugby team, Old Glory DC, there’s also the possibility of the first D.C. sports five-way. (Quinfecta? Superfecta?)