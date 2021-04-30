Ovechkin was hurt in the third period of a shootout win over the New York Islanders. He pulled up early while skating through the neutral zone and appeared to grab his groin or the inner thigh of his right leg before skating to the bench.
He participated in about 15 minutes of drills at Friday’s optional skate before leaving for the dressing room. He has not been medically cleared. Coach Peter Laviolette said Ovechkin’s appearance at the optional practice was a good “first step” back.
Defenseman John Carlson, who also missed Thursday’s overtime loss to the Penguins with a lower-body injury, skated Friday and remains day-to-day. The Capitals have six games left in the regular season.
Thursday’s game marked the first time Ovechkin has missed at least three consecutive games since March 2011.
Laviolette has remained steadfast that Ovechkin is progressing and he does not expect the injury to affect his availability for the postseason. The Capitals also have emphasized the need to look ahead to the playoffs and not rush players back.
Washington is 5-0-2 without Ovechkin in the lineup this season. He missed four games in January after he was placed on the NHL’s covid-19 protocols list. This is the first injury that has forced him out of the lineup since March 2015.
Ovechkin’s absence has opened the door for winger Daniel Sprong to flourish in a top-line role. Sprong has four goals in three games while filling in for Ovechkin, including one Thursday night. He has 11 goals and seven assists in 37 games. Washington acquired the natural goal scorer with an impressive shot in February 2020 for defenseman Christian Djoos.
Despite Sprong’s productivity, he isn’t a lock for the postseason lineup. If the Capitals are completely healthy, it appears Sprong and trade deadline acquisition Michael Raffl will be fighting for the 12th forward spot.
Sprong, 24, has moved in and out of the lineup all season. He was poised to be the 12th forward at the start of the year, but Conor Sheary ― who signed a two-year, $3 million extension in mid-April ― gained the favor of the coaching staff.
A combination of suspensions, healthy scratches and injuries has paved the way for Sprong to showcase his skills. Laviolette said he recently spoke with Sprong about his play and his efforts to make the most of his opportunity in a veteran-heavy lineup.
“I think it’s important that he continues to push,” Laviolette said Wednesday. “He’s in a good position. I feel like he’s in the right position right now, being a guy that has had a history of scoring goals. He’s playing with the right players; he’s on the power play. And just making sure the details of his game are as good as well.”
Sprong and Raffl play different roles. Sprong is best suited to the top two lines, and Raffl is a better bottom-six winger with a focus on defense. Their minutes also could be based on Washington’s first-round matchup.
Laviolette said Sprong’s game blends in more on lines where he is able to play a goal-scoring role. Sprong has played with center Lars Eller and others on the third line, but his play has stood out more when he has been on the top two lines.
“The way I try to make things happen, I don’t believe in putting someone in the lineup that you think is a goal scorer and putting them with what you think are your good defensive players and starting them in the defensive zone all the time,” Laviolette said. “I think sometimes the opportunity needs to fit the player as well. He’s done a good job. When he’s come in, he’s contributed and it’s important.”
Raffl can play both center and wing. His game fits well on the third line. The 32-year-old plays a physical game and tends to be more defensively minded.
“He’s not afraid of going into battles in the corners and fighting for pucks,” Eller said. “I think he plays a fairly simple game and I think it is fairly easy to read off him and I think there’s been pretty good chemistry so far. … He wins some pucks and keeps the puck going in tight places.”
