“I feel like I was 17 again,” he said in an interview this week.
Eleven years since his teenage debut — and eight since he left MLS for a career in Europe — Najar has embarked on a second tour with United.
While he was gone, United left RFK Stadium for shinier confines at Buzzard Point and broke ground on a training center in Loudoun County. Goalkeeper Bill Hamid is the only player still around.
Recent homegrown signings, who followed in Najar’s footsteps by jumping from the youth academy to the first team, were no older than 10 when he left.
“Things have changed a lot,” he said, laughing.
Some things have not. He is again wearing No. 14 and bringing supporters to their feet, only this time to salute his return.
“The public stood up and gave me the welcome,” the 28-year-old right back and winger said of his April 17 season debut. “That was exciting for me. A lot of memories.”
This, Najar hopes, is not a swan song but a fresh start after two ACL tears and a series of muscle injuries derailed a blossoming career with Belgian power Anderlecht and the Honduran national team.
He returned to MLS last year for a pandemic- and injury-shortened stint with Los Angeles FC. After the season, he told the front office he wanted to rest his body and reassess his career. LAFC did not exercise his contract option.
With Najar (pronounced nuh-HAR) back in the area — he owns a home in Haymarket, Va., his parents live in Front Royal and his two children are in Woodbridge — United extended a tryout offer.
It was partly out of loyalty to a favorite son but also to gauge whether he had anything left to offer on the soccer field. The team gave him six weeks to make his case.
“There were concerns about durability,” said Dave Kasper, United’s president of soccer operations, who, in 2010, signed Najar. “We saw last year in L.A. that he struggled. He couldn’t keep himself on the field. We tested him and saw a real deficit in the hamstrings. That was a priority: Let’s get him stronger and think long-term about this.”
With each training session, some more rigorous than others, Najar held up. United brought him along slowly, keeping him out of the five preseason friendlies to avoid setbacks.
“They know the situation I was going through,” Najar said. “They said, ‘We’re going to help you make your body good again. We know we can do it.’ Sometimes when I feel something isn’t good with my body, I know I need a day of rest or to do something different. So that’s the way we are working right now.”
Despite not playing in preseason, Najar got the call late in the opener, replacing defender Tony Alfaro. His parents, as well as some cousins and friends, were among the 4,500 in attendance.
“To come back home,” Najar said, “it was amazing.”
As part of the slow buildup, he did not travel to the team’s 1-0 loss to New England last weekend on Gillette Stadium’s artificial turf, an unforgiving surface. He is expected to be in uniform Saturday when United (1-1-0) visits the San Jose Earthquakes (1-1-0).
Aside from Kasper, Najar has had two other important people in his corner: new head coach Hernán Losada and assistant Nicolás Frutos. The trio knew one another in Belgium. Frutos was an Anderlecht assistant and Losada, 38, played and coached against Najar as a Beerschot fixture.
“Good player,” a smiling Najar said of the former Argentine playmaker.
The coaches were familiar with Najar in his prime, making pacey runs on the right flank and flashing the technical skill that drew interest from bigger clubs in Europe. While acknowledging Najar’s best days were probably behind him, they also believed that, if healthy, he could contribute to their rebuilding process in Washington.
As training camp ended, United signed him to one-year guaranteed contract with two club-held option years.
Najar also had offers from Waalwijk in the Netherlands and Olimpia in Honduras, but said if United wanted him, he preferred to return to the club that nurtured his development and employed him for three seasons.
“This was the best for me,” he said. “Even if the other teams really wanted me, I told my agent [Chris Megaloudis], ‘No, I am home. I want to be here.' ”
