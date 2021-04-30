In early March, he left the team to have one of his parathyroid glands removed. Later in the month, he either tested positive for the coronavirus or was exposed to an infected teammate. He was one of 11 sidelined players and stayed sideline the longest. Each setback led to another build up for his arm. The Nationals have been careful not to fast track him to Washington. His recent weeks were filled with incremental progress at the club’s alternate site in Fredericksburg, Va. His last simulated outing was Sunday, and he logged six innings and 90 pitches.