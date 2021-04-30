Lester was signed in January — to a one-year, $5 million deal — because the Nationals wanted his consistency in the fourth spot of their rotation. He is a lefty who typically takes the ball each turn. More often than not, he can be counted on for at least five innings. But his short Nationals tenure has already been marked by a pair of medical issues.
In early March, he left the team to have one of his parathyroid glands removed. Later in the month, he either tested positive for the coronavirus or was exposed to an infected teammate. He was one of 11 sidelined players and stayed sideline the longest. Each setback led to another build up for his arm. The Nationals have been careful not to fast track him to Washington. His recent weeks were filled with incremental progress at the club’s alternate site in Fredericksburg, Va. His last simulated outing was Sunday, and he logged six innings and 90 pitches.
Now, though, the team has a pressing need for reliable starting pitching. Stephen Strasburg remains on the 10-day IL with right shoulder inflammation. Through four starts, Patrick Corbin has been up, down and all over the place. Lester enters the picture at the right time.
Without Lester and Strasburg, the Nationals have used a four-man rotation since April 19. That means adding Lester doesn’t have to bump someone out of the mix. Manager Dave Martinez confirmed Wednesday that Max Scherzer will stay on regular rest and face the Marlins on Sunday. From there, Washington can choose between Joe Ross or Corbin for the second game of the series on Saturday.
If Ross starts, Corbin could get skipped (and pitch next against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday). If Corbin starts, then the same could go for Ross. If the Nationals want to keep Scherzer and Lester on schedule — and on the usual four days rest between appearances — they would line up for next Wednesday and Friday, respectively. Corbin, Ross and Erick Fedde would fall in around them.
The rotation becomes a puzzle once Lester is officially activated. But the Nationals will tolerate confusion to get closer to full strength.
This is a developing story and will be updated.