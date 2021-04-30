Of course, Essential Quality should be in the mix, too. In addition to having a good pedigree and a solid foundation, the favorite has the tactical speed that has flourished during the first leg of the Triple Crown since the adoption of the current points system in 2013. Orb managed to win the Derby with a pressing style (running behind the first flight of horses, somewhere between 4 and 5 lengths back of the leader) in 2013, but the next five Derby winners all had a versatile style that allowed them to stalk the early leaders from just one or two lengths back (if not on the lead outright), making a final move around the far turn and down the stretch.