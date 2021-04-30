Regardless, exotic bets such as the trifecta (picking the first three finishers in order) and superfecta (picking the first four finishers in order) still provide lucrative betting opportunities. Last year’s 10-cent superfecta paid $792.50 despite the favorite, Tiz the Law, coming in second. In 2017, the $2 triple paid $16,594.40, while a $1 superfecta ticket paid an eye-popping $75,974.50.
So how to settle on trifecta and superfecta tickets this year? The horses you want to focus on Saturday all have certain traits in common. They are all fast horses with enough inherited stamina to conquer the Derby’s 1¼-mile distance. They also should not see their running style compromised by Tuesday’s post position draw. For example, drawing the inside rail almost certainly necessitates leaping to the front early, lest you become trapped behind a wall of 19 horses all vying for position. That’s terrible news for this year’s rail horse, Known Agenda, a presser who likes to sit back and let the pace unfold in front of him.
Highly Motivated, on the other hand, got a great draw. The son of Into Mischief will break from gate No. 17, allowing him to stay out of harm’s way while he settles into his normal running style a few lengths off the lead. Hot Rod Charlie is in a good spot, too, starting from the No. 9 position with speedsters Midnight Bourbon and Medina Spirit on either side of him. Those two should sprint out quickly, allowing Hot Rod Charlie to settle in behind and make a move later in the race, much like he did in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile in November. He fell short in that race, but earned a career-high 100 Brisnet speed figure in the process.
Of course, Essential Quality should be in the mix, too. In addition to having a good pedigree and a solid foundation, the favorite has the tactical speed that has flourished during the first leg of the Triple Crown since the adoption of the current points system in 2013. Orb managed to win the Derby with a pressing style (running behind the first flight of horses, somewhere between 4 and 5 lengths back of the leader) in 2013, but the next five Derby winners all had a versatile style that allowed them to stalk the early leaders from just one or two lengths back (if not on the lead outright), making a final move around the far turn and down the stretch.
Maximum Security used a similar strategy in 2019 but was disqualified in favor of Country House, making it six straight horses with such a strategy hitting the wire first. More than a year later, Authentic would get loose on the lead largely unchallenged until Tiz the Law made a late, but unsuccessful, push.
Midnight Bourbon and Medina Spirit, while not likely to win Saturday due to their running style, should be considered for the place, show and fourth spots. Same for Rock Your World, O Besos and King Fury. The latter three are all expected to be beneficiaries if the pace becomes very fast, and all should be considered a threat to get a piece of the purse money.
With that in mind, here’s how I will construct my tickets using these horses.
Trifecta betting strategy
Minimum bet is 50 cents
No. 17 Highly Motivated, at 10-1, is the key horse, meaning we expect him to finish in the money along with No. 14 Essential Quality, No. 9 Hot Rod Charlie and the speedster No. 8 Medina Spirit. The tickets look like this:
17 with 9,14 with 8, 9, 14
9, 14 with 17 with 8, 9, 14
9, 14 with 8, 9, 14 with 17
Superfecta betting strategy
Minimum bet is $1
This exotic wager will use the four horses from the trifecta strategy and also add No. 6 O Besos, No. 10 Midnight Bourbon, No. 15 Rock Your World and No. 16 King Fury. The tickets look like this:
17 with 9,14 with 6, 8, 9, 14 with 6, 8, 9, 10, 14, 15, 16
14 with 17 with 6, 8, 9 with 6, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16
14 with 9 with 17 with 6, 8, 10, 15, 16