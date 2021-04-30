But rare doesn’t mean impossible. Here’s a case for each of the 50-1 long shots in this year’s Derby field.
No. 2 Like the King
With only one race over dirt, a second-place finish in a maiden debut, it is easy to dismiss his chances at the classic distance in a Triple Crown event. However, he satisfies both benchmarks of Jennie Rees’s final fraction theory, covering the last three-eighths of the Louisiana Derby in 38.0 seconds and the last eighth of a mile in 12.7 seconds flat. Plus, he has an early February birthday, meaning he is more mature than 14 of the other 19 horses running.
Remember, all 2-year-old horses must compete as 3-year-olds on Jan. 1, regardless of when their real birthday is, giving older horses an advantage. In fact, the only horses to win the Kentucky Derby with birthdays in April or later since the current points system was adopted in 2013 are Country House, promoted to first after the disqualification of Maximum Security in 2019, and Authentic, who won the reconfigured 2020 Derby in September. This year’s favorite, Essential Quality, was foaled in April.
Like the King’s pedigree also indicates he should like the 10-furlong distance. His sire, Palace Malice, won the 2013 Belmont Stakes over surprise Kentucky Derby winner Orb and Preakness winner Oxbow by 3¼ lengths. His distaff line, which includes Kentucky Derby and Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Unbridled, also gives him inherited speed and stamina to stay the classic distance.
No. 3 Brooklyn Strong
This New York-bred colt is the first Kentucky Derby entrant for owner Mark Schwartz, trainer Daniel Velazquez and jockey Umberto Rispoli. He is also trying to become the first gelding to win the Kentucky Derby since Mine That Bird in 2009 and the first New York-bred colt to win the first leg of the Triple Crown since Funny Cide in 2003, justifying his long odds in this race. Still, Brooklyn Strong capped his juvenile campaign with a victory in the Grade 2 Remsen Stakes at Aqueduct in December, earning a robust 107 final Brisnet speed figure, albeit in the slop.
His debut as a 3-year-old came after a four-month break and he fell flat in the Wood Memorial, looking very much like a horse that needed a conditioning race to get back into form. If he fires anything close to what he did in the Remsen, he could be a threat here.
No. 4 Keepmeinmind
A lot has to go his way for him to hit the board in Saturday’s race. His best chance is for a speed duel to develop between a few horses at the front, setting a blistering pace to allow him to pick up the pieces and pass tired horses down the stretch, similar to his win in last year’s Grade 2 Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes around this oval.
On the bright side, he did earn a final Brisnet speed figure of 98 in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile despite being bumped at the start and pushed wide around the turn. That type of speed is competitive in this field, and it could give him a chance to shock the racing world on Saturday.
No. 5 Sainthood
Unraced as a 2-year-old, Sainthood broke his maiden on the second try and later finished second in the Jeff Ruby Steaks over a synthetic surface despite running into some trouble late in the race.
“He was a little unlucky. He got his momentum stopped at the top of the stretch,” trainer Todd Pletcher said last week in a media teleconference. “But then he was finishing fast, as he kind of ran out of ground. So he’s a colt with a lot of talent. My biggest concern is that he’s had a little bit lack of experience having only had three starts.”
Experience notwithstanding, that effort earned Pletcher’s colt a new pace top, meaning he set a career high time to the ¾-mile mark. This is often a precursor to taking another step forward in the next race or two. If Sainthood can keep the momentum going while switching back to dirt, his stalking style could lead him to the wire first.
No. 12 Helium
Trained by Mark Casse, the 3-year-old son of Ironicus — a multiple graded stakes winner on the turf — is undefeated in three career starts, his last effort a narrow victory on dirt in the Grade 2 Tampa Bay Derby.
His early speed and stalking style should play well in the Kentucky Derby. One advanced metric for horse racing, which combines the horse’s early speed figure at the ½-mile mark and final speed figure for the race, is optimistic about Helium’s chances. After averaging two of each horse’s three best combined numbers in the field, Helium comes out on top, which has historically resulted in a horse hitting the board 62 percent of the time.
And don’t worry too much about what will be a 56-day layoff after a 140-day rest; that’s all part of Casse’s plan for his Derby charge.
“He’s a beautiful horse,” Casse said. “He’s a perfect gentleman, does everything nice. Good mover, great attitude. He’s bred to run all day long and he looks like a Derby horse, so it’s exciting.
“He ran so well off the layoff. He’s definitely not a horse that has to run all the time.”
No. 13 Hidden Stash
Hidden Stash has made seven career starts for trainer Victoria Oliver and never finished worse than fourth. Three of those four were graded stakes races, showing this son of Constitution has the class to compete in this division. He isn’t the fastest horse in the field, but his pressing running style and middle post position should keep him out of trouble long enough to establish himself just off the pace.
The biggest concern is his habit of not switching leads in races. Thoroughbreds are more balanced when they lead with the leg corresponding to the direction of the turn and will get tired if they stay on one lead for too long. Reinier Macatangay of Horse Racing Nation noticed the mechanical flaw in Hidden Stash’s effort in the Blue Grass Stakes, which resulted in a fourth-place finish by 10 lengths. The horse did switch leads during his second-place finish (by ¾ of a length) in his prior race, the Tampa Bay Derby. If Oliver and jockey Rafael Bejarano can get Hidden Stash to make the switch on Saturday, we could be looking at a huge upset.