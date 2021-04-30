The biggest concern is his habit of not switching leads in races. Thoroughbreds are more balanced when they lead with the leg corresponding to the direction of the turn and will get tired if they stay on one lead for too long. Reinier Macatangay of Horse Racing Nation noticed the mechanical flaw in Hidden Stash’s effort in the Blue Grass Stakes, which resulted in a fourth-place finish by 10 lengths. The horse did switch leads during his second-place finish (by three-quarters of a length) in his prior race, the Tampa Bay Derby. If Oliver and jockey Rafael Bejarano can get Hidden Stash to make the switch Saturday, we could be looking at a huge upset.