“I’m happy I didn’t mess one up for him out there in left field today,” cracked Schwarber, who has struggled for most of April, when asked about his 24th career blast in a game started by Lester. “It definitely ranks up at the top.”
“I feel like he always hits so well when I pitch. It’s probably because he messed something up in the field,” Lester said with a laugh, showing their experience together. “But we won’t go there. That’s a running joke between us.”
As promised, Lester threw strikes in his first appearance with the team. And as Washington (10-12) has hoped since it signed him, he pitched five innings and left behind a chance to win. How he got there — and how he got here, debuting 22 games into the season — was a tangle of details, of stops and starts, of a month-long trip to the coronavirus-related injured list that ended Friday, a few hours before he took the mound at Nationals Park.
He did his job, hard contact and all. He logged 70 pitches and allowed no runs in his first outing since September. But when his night was finished, the Nationals had yet to score. Marlins right-hander Pablo López matched Lester and then some, blanking Washington until he was hooked after the seventh.
Twice, Starlin Castro came up with Josh Harrison on third with less than two outs. And twice, he failed to move Harrison the 90 feet needed to cross home, popping out in the first and grounding into a double play in the sixth. The Nationals hit into four of those in the first eight innings. That was before Schwarber bailed out the rest of the offense.
Of the 11 players who were sidelined by the outbreak, Lester, 37, was shelved the longest. The Nationals wanted to be careful with his veteran arm. They slowly built him up at their alternate site in Fredericksburg. On Sunday, in a simulated game against minor leaguers in the organization, Lester worked to six innings and 90 pitches. It was a controlled environment, but the team considered it a final step and activated him Friday afternoon.
“Pounded the strike zone, early outs," Schwarber said of Lester, who threw 46 of his 70 pitches for strikes. “That’s that you expect out of Jon.”
There, again, was the promise: That more often than not, Lester will keep this team in games. This outing against Miami was a good (if very shaky) example. Lester faced a lineup missing Starling Marte, Jazz Chisholm, Brian Anderson and Jorge Alfaro. Miguel Rojas, the Marlins’ leadoff hitter, started the game with a 375-foot flyout into a strong wind. It landed in Schwarber’s glove on the warning track in left-center.
From there, the Marlins barreled pitches — a whole lot of them — but couldn’t dent Lester’s line. In the second, he stranded two runners by getting López, the pitcher, to tap a grounder to the right side. In the third, he stranded two more when Castro made a diving stop and threw out the lead runner at second. And in the fifth, Manager Dave Martinez chose to intentionally walk Jesús Aguilar once Lester fell behind 2-0. That put two on with one out.
But Garrett Cooper rocked a change-up right at shortstop Trea Turner. It traveled at 114 mph, the second-hardest hit ball of the game, and resulted in a double play. The scattered, socially distanced crowd cheered Lester off the mound.
“A lot of hoops to jump through to get back to this point, so I’m just glad we got through it kind of unscathed and got this one under the belt,” Lester said. “I’m ready to move on and start my season. Unfortunately it’s already a month into it, but better late than never, I guess.”
The offense just needed more zeros from Kyle Finnegan, Sam Clay, Tanner Rainey, Daniel Hudson and Brad Hand out of the bullpen. The defense helped, too, along with odd plays with López (who never touched first on a high throw in the seventh) and Jon Berti (who ran on a lineout in the ninth and was doubled off after Harrison threw to Turner, who threw to Bell at first, who threw the ball to Hand, the reliever, before he threw it back to Bell to end the inning in confusion).
That’s how Schwarber wound up flipping the score in the 10th, once the Marlins pushed ahead against Hand in the top half. Josh Bell jogged to second as the Nationals’ automatic runner. Then Schwarber made sure they could both jog home.